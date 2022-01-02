Tom Brady, Bucs Stun Jets with Incredible Comeback

Dean and Murphy-Bunting didn't arrive at MetLife Stadium until 15 minutes before kickoff following the original pilot of their flight calling in sick and the flight itself apparently diverting through Canada at one point. Neither started but both saw action in the game, though it wasn't easy to join in the action midstream.

"The hardest part was really just jumping into the game and getting my flow going while everybody else already got their rhythm going," said Dean. "So I tried to stay focused in the game and relax. After a few plays, I kind of calmed down. The outcome was hard because the Jets, they came to play. They probably treated it like this was their Super Bowl and what better way to go out knowing that you beat the former Super Bowl champions. So they gave us their best game."

The Buccaneers scored on their opening drive of the game but then struggled on both sides of the ball through the rest of the first half. The offense added just one more field goal before the intermission and Brady threw an interception on an attempted deep pass to Evans late in the second quarter, allowing the Jets to tack on a late field. Tampa Bay's defense didn't get a three-and-out or a sack until the fourth quarter and notched its only takeaway on a fumble on the Jets' desperation pitch play at the end of regulation.

The Jets also outrushed the Buccaneers, 150 yard to 62, and running backs Ronald Jones (ankle) and Ke'Shawn Vaughn (ribs) both suffered injuries in the second half, leaving the recently-signed Le'Veon Bell to score on a two-point converion and made it a four-point game after Grayson's touchdown. Tampa Bay began to show signs of frustration early in the second half, as both Ryan Jensen and Ali Marpet drew post-whistle penalties on consecutive drives, but were able to group and raise their level of play down the stretch.

"It's great to keep winning," said Arians. "Hopefully we'll come back next week and match the Panthers' energy in the first half. We didn't do that today."

Gronkowski led the team with seven catches for 115 yards, in part, according to Arians, because the Jets' defensive approach created a lot of matchups between the tight and and Jets linebackers. Grayson, elevated from the practice squad for the game, had his second straight big game, catching a career-high six passes for 81 yards. Brady connected on passes totaling 30 or more yards to six different players, including Bell, Breshad Perriman and Tyler Johnson

The Buccaneers were favored by double-digit points against the Jets, who came into the game with the 32nd-ranked defense in terms of both points and yards allowed. But New York played an inspired game and Brady and the Bucs had to fight to the end to get the win. Brady says it won't be the last time this season his team will have to overcome a serious amount of adversity.

"I'm really proud of the effort that our guys gave throughout the day," said Brady. "Again, you go on the road, you get behind and we faced different adversities throughout the day but we found a way to win in the end. A great drive by our offense in the end, a great stop by our defense. Every team faces different things over the course of a long season. I'm sure we'll face difficult things going forward and we're just going to do the very best we can do with the opportunities we're presented."

Two snap into the first drive, the Jets broke off the game's first big play. Rookie RB Michael Carter broke free over right tackle and dashed down the right sideline for 55 yards. Antoine Winfield, Jr. fought through a block to trip Carter up at the 12 but a tunnel screen to Berrios two plays later made it first-and-goal at the one. The Jets punched it in on second goal with a nifty reverse to WR Braxton Berrios.

The Bucs answered with a methodical 13-play touchdown drive that covered 75 yards and ended in Evans' four-yard touchdown catch on a back-shoulder fade. The Bucs converted two short third downs early with a catch by Evans and a run by Jones up the middle, then kept the drive alive on third-and-six on Bell's first catch as a Buccaneer, getting 15 yards to the Jets' 33. Two Vaughn runs for 14 runs plus a facemask penalty after the first one made it second-and-goal at the four before Brady delivered a perfect pass to Evans near the end zone sideline.

Wilson then led the Jets on another long drive that leaked into the second quarter. RB Austin Walter broke off a 14-yard run into Bucs territory and Wilson converted three straight third downs with sharp passes over the middle, the third one a 12-yard strike to TE Kenny Yeboah on third-and-10 to get the ball to the 15. After the teams switched sides, the Jets faced another third down at the nine and converted once again with an out to Berrios, who turned it into his second touchdown by diving at the right pylon.

The Bucs got back into Jets territory quickly with a juggling 31-yard catch by Evans on the second play of the ensuing drive. Brown got his man lost on a comebacker on the next play and Brady found him for a 21-yard gain down to the Jets' 23. The drive stalled without another first down, however, and the Bucs settled for three points on Succop's 39-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the half.

The Bucs' defense as badly fooled on the first play of the Jets' next drive, getting TE Daniel Brown wide open on the right side for a gain of 24. Mike Edwards and Winfield broke up deep pass attempts on consecutive plays and Vita Vea chased Wilson into a third-down throwaway.

Kenjon Barner fair caught the game's first punt at the Bucs' 10-yard line, and Jones got the next drive started with a spinning seven-yard run up the middle. A 21-yard completion to Gronkowski on a crossing route got the ball close to midfield but a delay of game penalty and a third-down sack by cornerback Michael Carter forced a punt shortly after.

A sliding catch over the middle by Yeboah got the Jets across midfield with 90 seconds to play in the half. However, the Jets got no further than the 42 before punting with a minute to go. The ball went out of the bounds at the 10 with 54 seconds left. Though they owned just one timeout the Bucs chose to use that time aggressively and catches of 24 and 14 yards by Gronkowski got the ball across midfield. However, when Brady tried to hit a home run to Evans down the left sideline an underthrown ball was easily intercepted by Brandin Echols, who returned it to New York's 48 with 16 ticks left on the clock.

Ty Johhnson took a swing pass and turned it up the sideline to get out of bounds at the Bucs' 33. Carlton Davis nearly intercepted Wilson's next pass and with six seconds left the Jets brought out Eddy Pineiro to try a 51-yard field goal. He nailed it and New York took a 17-10 lead into the locker room.

The Bucs started the second half at their own 25 after a touchback and quickly fell into a third-and-seven after two Jones runs and had to burn a timeout after some confusion on third down. However, Brady found Grayson down the left hashes on the next snap and he converted with a nine-yard gain. Unfortunately, an unsportsmanlike conduct flag on Jensen two plays later put the Bucs into third-and-20 and Brady's deep shot to Evans fell incomplete. The resulting punt was fair caught at the Jets' 34.

After getting a first down near midfield the Jets dialed up a perfectly-timed screen to Johnson and it worked for 23 yards into Bucs territory. A diving catch by Berrios just past the hand of Jamel Dean got 11 more and then Wilson found Cole at the Bucs' one-yard line. Johnson punched it in two plays later to give the Jets a 14-point lead midway through the third quarter.

An unnecessary roughness flag on Marpet helped put the Bucs into a third-and-20 hole to open the next possession, but Brady impressively converted that with a 20-yard deep out to Grayson right at the sticks. Gronkowski broke a tackle for a 14-yard gain two plays later and Evans converted a third-and-seven with a drag route across the middle for eight yards. Brady then hit Johnson on a deep post for 32 yards down to the seven. Two plays later it was third-and-goal at the four and a high pass at the back of the end zone went through the hands of a leaping Gronkowski. The Bucs went for it on fourth-and-goal and Brady fired a dart into Brate's gut for the touchdown.

Tampa Bay's defense followed with a much-needed three-and-out, it's first of the game, keyed by Nelson's 10-yard sack on third down. The Bucs got it back at their own 37 and got a quick nine yards on a catch by Perriman. Two Vaughn runs got 15 yards and took it down to the Jets' 39. Two shots downfield failed to connect, however, and the Bucs punted from that spot.

The kick was fair caught at the Jets' nine with 12 minutes left in regulation. The defense got another quick three-and-out led by Devin White's disruption of a second-down pass, and Jets punter Braden Mann got just 38 yards on the resulting punt. Brady instantly got the Bucs into scoring range with a 31-yard crosser to Gronkowski. Brady then converted a critical third-and-seven with a swing pass to Bell that turned into a 12-yard gain down to the 11. Johnson couldn't quite hang on to a diving catch at the one on third down and the Bucs brought on Succop to hit a 27-yard field goal at nearly the exact midpoint of the fourth quarter.

The Jets got across midfield on an 11-yard end-around by Berrios. New York then faced a third-and-two at the Bucs' 41 and Walter knifed over left guard for three yards and a first down as the clock hit the four-minute mark. Johnson got it into the red zone on the next snap as he burst over left tackle and was brought down 22 yards later at the 15. The Bucs used one of their two remaining timeouts after a one-yard loss by Johnson, with 3:07 left. Berrios made a sliding catch on third down but came up two yards short of the sticks. The Jets called a timeout with 2:17 and then tried a quarterback sneak but Wilson was stopped short.