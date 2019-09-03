Bucs Notable Numbers - Week One

193 – The number of passing yards quarterback Jameis Winston needs to pass Vinny Testaverde (14,820) for the most passing yards in franchise history.

99 – The number of rushing yards running back Dare Ogunbowale had in the preseason, propelling him to a spot on the Bucs' 53-man roster.

245 – The number of receiving yards tight end Tanner Hudson had over the course of the Bucs' four preseason games – good for the most on the team. It helped him secure a spot on the 53-man roster, as well.

871 – Running back Peyton Barber's rushing yards total from last season. He'll lead the group heading into the 2019 regular season at the top of the depth chart.

131 – The number of rushing yards Barber has against San Francisco in two career games against them.

17-6 – San Francisco leads the all-time series against the Buccaneers but the Bucs have taken the last two, including last season in Week 12.

18 – The number of tackles linebacker Lavonte David has recorded against the 49ers in two career games.

117.2 – Quarterback Jameis Winston's passer rating the last time the two teams met in the Bucs 27-9 win over the 49ers last season.

36 – The number of receptions wide receiver Mike Evans (395) needs this season to pass James Wilder (430) for the most receptions in franchise history.