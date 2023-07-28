Bucs' Offense Finishes Strong in Friday Practice

On Thursday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished their second practice of training camp with a series of two-minute drills. On each drive, the offense was able to get in position to score before running out of time but, according to Head Coach Todd Bowles, was not able to get the ball into the end zone. "We've got to start punching the ball in," said Bowles after practice.

On Friday, once again finishing a two-hour field session with a pair of two-minute drives, the offense was able to do just that. Or, more accurately, the offense was able to fling the ball into the end zone, ending both marches with touchdown passes from approximately 20 yards out.

Baker Mayfield, who ran with the first-team offense on Friday as he and Kyle Trask continue to rotate in that role, completed his drive against the first-team defense with a strike over the middle that tight end David Wells was able to high-point in front of two defenders as he crossed the goal line. Trask was next with the second team and, on the last play of practice, found rookie wideout Ryan Miller behind the defense in the back of the end zone for another score.