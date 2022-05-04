Bucs Offseason Outlook: Outside Linebackers 

The Bucs selected Tryon-Shoyinka in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Washington. He was asked to play multiple positions during his rookie campaign in order to maximize his time on the field. Tryon-Shoyinka rushed from the edge, the three-technique spot and he served as an off-ball linebacker. He is comfortable dropping into shallow zone coverages and moving laterally as a coverage player carrying tight ends. He concluded the season with 10 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, three passes defensed and 4.0 sacks in 560 defensive snaps (17 games played). Pierre-Paul became an unrestricted free agent in March after suffering a shoulder injury that limited him to 12 games and 2.5 sacks (601 snaps). Tryon-Shoyinka will have the opportunity to cement a starting role opposite Shaquil Barrett. He will likely get to specialize in one area as a 3-4 defensive end/OLB, being able to flash his pursuit skills in space and ability to close on the quarterback. Having a five-technique to occupy offensive tackles will free up Tryon-Shoyinka to make plays.

Barrett, the club's star defender, has averaged 12.5 sacks per season with the Bucs. In 2021, he accumulated 51 tackles, 10.0 sacks, an interception, nine tackles for loss and 22 quarterback hits. As one of the best pass-rushing linebackers in the league, Barrett is known for his rare bend. After being a backup in Denver for multiple seasons, the Bucs gave Barrett the spotlight and he has embodied that excellence on the field. With a lethal spin move and terrific get-off, he sends quarterbacks running for their lives. Barrett is constantly in the backfield due to superb vision and anticipation skills. He uses his leverage and power to get by tackles but despite the many accolades in his résumé, there is always room for improvement as Bob Sanders pointed out.

"He's definitely an excellent, excellent player," Sanders stated. "He's a great person too. He has a great work ethic. He's coachable – he's in the room, he's listening. I think everybody – on all levels – every single year you want to get better fundamentally to do the little things. I've tried to tweak as much as I could just watching the tape, and I try not to tell him anything I cannot prove by tape, and he's been very receptive because he's a coachable guy. He's a leader. Like I said, his work ethic, not only on the field but in the classroom has been good. I think he's in for another big year – I really do."

Four-year veteran Anthony Nelson finished the 2021 season with a career-best 5.0 sacks and will be competing for an increased role. The remaining depth options, features Cam Gill, who played 100 snaps and posted 1.0 sack last year, Elijah Ponder, who spent part of last year on the practice squad and rookie Andre Anthony.