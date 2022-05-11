Bucs' Offseason Outlook: Running Backs

For White, his long frame creates an advantage as a pass-catcher (48 targets in 2021 led all Pac-12 backs). He will be a bigger target for Brady with solid body control and tracking in the passing game. Known as one of the shiftiest backs in the Pac-12, White quickly accelerates post-cut and possesses the lateral agility to bounce to the outside and elevate wide zone runs. His elusiveness in space makes defenders miss and White will compete for playing time.

"If you think back, we've always talked about David Johnson and how his role was in Arizona in the offense and Lenny [Leonard Fournette] kind of filled that bill because he could split out wide with receiver stuff," running backs coach Todd McNair explained. "His versatility is a plus. This kid [Rachaad White] is like Lenny in that aspect. He can split out, catch it, do all the stuff we ask him to do and is a great fit for us in the offensive scheme."

The key for White to earn time under the spotlights will be absorbing and understanding the scheme; After learning, comes application. Ke'Shawn Vaughn has been a dependable back for Tampa Bay. Bruce Arians repeatedly voiced his faith in the club's 2020 third-round draft pick, and he proved the admiration was not displaced. During the playoffs with more emphasis on running the football, Vaughn stepped up. Without Fournette in the lineup against the Eagles in the Wild Card victory, Vaughn rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown. He is able to bounce off tacklers with a low center of gravity, enabling him to explode past the second level.

Bernard joined the Buccaneers last year after spending the first eight seasons of his NFL career with the Bengals. In 12 games, he accumulated eight carries for 58 yards and caught 23 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns. With both Fournette and Jones battling injuries, Bernard made his presence known in the Wild Card playoff victory against the Eagles. Bernard tallied 83 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown. He became one of the league's most esteemed pass-catching backs while playing for the Bengals and adds an additional threat in the Buccaneers' offensive onslaught. Veteran Kenjon Barner, a primary kick returner the last two seasons, provides additional depth.