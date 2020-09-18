Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week Two Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers get another division opponent as they play a game inside Raymond James Stadium for the first time in 2020. See how the experts have them faring against the Carolina Panthers in Week Two.

Sep 18, 2020 at 10:31 AM
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

The Buccaneers ended up dropping their season opener on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week One and subsequently dropped in the power rankings, too. Week Two is about righting the ship by getting to .500 and they'll have to do it against another NFC South team.

This time, the Carolina Panthers will visit Tampa as the Bucs play inside their home stadium for the first time in 2020. The Panthers also come in with an 0-1 record after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders at home in a back-and-forth battle. With all the turnover Carolina experienced this offseason, including a coaching change, the Bucs aren't the only ones that need more reps together.

The Panthers' unproven status was enough to sway the predictions. The Bucs are now 8.5-point favorites heading into this week's game and media pundits across the country are in agreement – even against the spread – Tampa Bay should win this game.

Top Pictures from Bucs Practice, Sept. 17 | Panthers Week

View some of the top photos from Buccaneers Week 2 practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL- SEPTEMBER 17, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58, Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13, Tight End O.J. Howard #80, Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
We'll see if they're right on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. See below for the full list of expert picks.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Buccaneers

ESPN.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio - Buccaneers

USA Today, Consensus – Buccaneers (unanimous)

SB Nation, Consensus - Buccaneers (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Buccaneers (split)

