Week Two Expert Picks: Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Buccaneers ended up dropping their season opener on the road against the New Orleans Saints in Week One and subsequently dropped in the power rankings, too. Week Two is about righting the ship by getting to .500 and they'll have to do it against another NFC South team.

This time, the Carolina Panthers will visit Tampa as the Bucs play inside their home stadium for the first time in 2020. The Panthers also come in with an 0-1 record after falling to the Las Vegas Raiders at home in a back-and-forth battle. With all the turnover Carolina experienced this offseason, including a coaching change, the Bucs aren't the only ones that need more reps together.