Ronald Jones, Bucs Go the Distance in Key Win over Panthers

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Panthers got the ball first after a touchback but failed to move the chains when ILB Lavonte David stopped WR Robby Anderson three-yards short on a third-and-five crossing route. WR Antonio Brown fair caught the ensuing punt at the Bucs' 25. However, Carolina quickly got the ball back when Jones fumbled after a short catch on Tampa Bay's second offensive play. LB Shaq Thompson poked the ball loose and recovered it at the bottom of a scrum at the Bucs' 33.

Carolina turned that takeaway into seven points. The Bucs' defense quickly forced another third down when OLB Jason Pierre-Paul chased Bridgewater out of bounds on a scramble, but the Panthers chose to go for it on fourth-and-three. Bridgewater had time to throw and eventually found Anderson in the left flat for a gain of nine. Two runs got the drive to first-and-goal at the seven, and play action got Thompson wide open for a seven-yard touchdown pass on first down.

The Bucs' second drive started with Brady's 23-yard pass to Godwin on a deep in, with Jones giving Brady time with a key block. The Bucs took a deep shot on the next first down but the ball was well out of Antonio Brown's reach. Evans kept the drive with an over-the-shoulder sideline catch for 19 yards down to the Carolina 25. On third-and-seven moments later, Brady got a pass off under pressure and Godwin adjusted to make a 14-yard sideline catch around CB Corn Elder. That made it first-and-goal at the eight, and on third down Brady threw a dart to Brate who had to make a dazzling catch with his arms fully extended just over the goal line.

The Panthers got a quick first down on the next drive and then went up top, with D.J. Moore getting open by several steps down the left sideline and Bridgewater delivering the ball for a 38-yard gain. After a long break to tend to an injured Carlton Davis, the Panthers completed the quick drive with a very well-blocked receiver screen to Moore for a 24-yard touchdown.

The Bucs got one first down on a seven-yard Jones run and faced a third-and-one at their own 44 as the first quarter came to an end. The Bucs converted that to start the second period with Jones following a Godwin block to plunge for three yards. Three plays later it was third-and-one again and this time Fournette took a pitch around left end and got the edge, tiptoeing along the sideline for a gain of 14 to the Carolina 30. A seven-yard sideline catch by Brate and a roughing-the-passer penalty took it all the way down to Carolina's nine but it was third-and-goal at the five after two short gains. Brady tried to zip a touchdown pass in to Evans but the two were not on the same page and the pass was well out of reach. The Bucs settled for Ryan Succop's 23-yard field goal to make it 14-10 in Carolina's favor.

The Panthers took their next drive across midfield, getting a first down at the Bucs' 49 when Davis got around the right end for seven yards. ILB Kevin Minter appeared to make a big play for the Bucs' defense with an eight-yard sack as he came around left end untouched. However, he was flagged for roughing the passer when his helmet made contact with that of Bridgewater and the result was a first down at the Bucs' 28. CB Jamel Dean managed to break up a wheel route pass to Samuel on third-and-10, however, and the Panthers finished the drive with a 46-yard field goal by Joey Slye.

Brady and the Bucs had four minutes to work with before halftime. The drive got into trouble early with a false start but Brady moved up to avoid pressure on third-and-11 and found Godwin over the middle for a gain of 14 despite tight coverage. A 16-yard catch-and-run by Brown got the ball across midfield but an end-around by Brown was bottled up for a loss of three. After the two-minute warning, Brady went deep down the left sideline to Gronkowski, who snatched the ball over a defender, powered out of a tackle and rumbled down to the four. Two plays later, Brady waited for Evans to get open in the back of the end zone and hit him with a three-yard touchdown dart to tie the game with 27 seconds left in the half.

Tampa Bay got the ball to start the second half and quickly took it across midfield. Facing a third-and-one at the Bucs' 46, Brady threw a tunnel screen to Godwin out to the left and he used an Evans block to spring for a 31-yard gain down to the Panthers' 23. After a defensive holding call moved it to the 18, Jones bounced a first-down carry around left end and picked up 11 yards to make it first-and-goal at the seven. Two incompletions in Evans' direction and one-yard scramble by Brady led to a field goal attempt, which Succop hit from 24 yards to give Tampa Bay it's first lead of the game.

The Panthers took the next drive to midfield but had to punt after a big third-down blitz hurried Bridgewater into an underneath throw that Carlton Davis broke up and nearly intercepted. It was still a productive possession for the Panthers because P Joseph Charlton was able to bounce a 49-yard field goal down to the Bucs' two.

At least, that seemed like a good thing for Carolina, four about two seconds. Jones turned it around early, breaking through the line on a first-down carry and out into the open field beyond on all Carolina defenders. Rookie S Jeremy Chinn got close enough to dive for Jones' feet but didn't trip him up and Jones finished off the historic 98-yard touchdown run. The Buccaneers had the extra point attempt blocked, leaving the score at 26-17.

The Bucs' defense then pitched in with its first takeaway as Pierre-Paul dropped into coverage and intercepted Bridgewater's first-down pass at the Carolina 33. A holding call put the Bucs into a third-and-19 hole at the 42, but Brady found Brate on the sideline and the big tight end took off upfield, dived over two defenders and stretched the ball over the line for a first down. Brady then found Evans for a 22-yard gain down to the four, but the Bucs failed to punch it in from there. Succop came on to hit a 21-yard field goal to increase the Bucs' lead to 12 points with three minutes left in the third quarter.

The Bucs' defense followed with what would have been a three-and-out if the Panthers had chosen to punt. Instead, Carolina tried to get tricky and it backfired. Punter Joseph Charlton took the snap and then looked to pass but had to run when the Bucs covered his intended target. WR Justin Watson didn't allow him to get close to converting it and the Bucs took over at Carolina's 35-yard line.

A short pass over the middle to Godwin on third-and-nine put the Bucs into a fourth-and-three as the third quarter came to an end. Arians and Brady had time to discuss the situation during the break and chose to go for it on fourth down. It worked as Brady hit Evans on a crossing route for a gain of 14 down to the Panthers' 14. However, the drive then bogged down and after Brady took his first sack of the game, Succop came out again and hit a 41-yard field goal to improve the Bucs' lead to 32-17.

The Panthers came right back with a huge play on special teams as RB Trenton Cannon took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards all the way to the Bucs' four-yard line. Two plays later, Bridgewater scrambled up the middle and just stretched the ball over the goal line. The Panthers tried to make it a one-score game by going for two but Bridgewater was chased into an incompletion and the Bucs remained up by nine.

The Bucs got a first down to start the next drive on two power runs by Jones and a tough sideline catch by Brown. Three plays later, Brady threw a very similar route to Brown and the receiver was able to turn it up for a gain of 25 down to the 26-yard line. Jones followed with a 12-yard run into the red zone. Evans took a short pass, stiff-armed a defender and dived down to the one-yard line. Brady took matters into his own hands on the next play, rushing the offense up to the line and sneaking it over the line for a touchdown.

Carolina's next drive ended quickly and badly. On third-and-four, Pierre-Paul sacked Bridgewater for a loss of five, with the Panthers' quarterback then leaving due to an apparent injury. P.J. Walker came on to try to convert the fourth down but ILB Lavonte David stopped FB Alex Armah for a five-yard loss. That gave the Buccaneers the ball at the Carolina 21 and Jones ran it three straight times for 14 yards before Brady faked another handoff and tossed it over the top to Gronkowski for another touchdown from seven yards out.