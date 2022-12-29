Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 29: Cade Otton, Anthony Nelson Upgraded to Full Participation

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cade Otton (quadriceps) and Anthony Nelson (illness) upgraded to full participation on Thursday. In addition, Tom Brady was given a veteran rest day. Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (personal) did not participate in practice. Eight players practiced in a limited fashion including Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Donovan Smith (foot), Vita Vea (calf), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle).