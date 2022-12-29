Buccaneers-Panthers Injury Report Dec. 29: Cade Otton, Anthony Nelson Upgraded to Full Participation

On Thursday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cade Otton (quadriceps) and Anthony Nelson (illness) upgraded to full participation on Thursday. In addition, Tom Brady was given a veteran rest day. Carlton Davis III (shoulder) and Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (personal) did not participate in practice. Eight players practiced in a limited fashion including Jamel Dean (toe), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Julio Jones (knee), Carl Nassib (pectoral), Donovan Smith (foot), Vita Vea (calf), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle).
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- CB Carlton Davis III (shoulder) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- QB Tom Brady (rest) - DNP (Thurs.)
- CB Jamel Dean (toe) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- WR Julio Jones (knee) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- OLB Carl Nassib (pectoral) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- OLB Anthony Nelson (illness) - DNP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- NT Rakeem Nuñez-Roches (personal) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- TE Cade Otton (quadriceps) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- T Donovan Smith (foot) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (calf) - LP (Wed.) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
Panthers
- DE Marquis Haynes Sr. (ankle) - LP (Thurs.)
- CB Jaycee Horn (wrist) - DNP (Wed.), DNP (Thurs.)
- WR Shi Smith (foot) - LP (Wed.), FP (Thurs.)
- TE Stephen Sullivan (ankle) - FP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- LB Shaq Thompson (hamstring) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)
- TE Tommy Tremble (hip) - LP (Wed.), LP (Thurs.)