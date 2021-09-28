Bucs Passing Game Has Quick Aggression | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Rams

Tom Brady has thrown for 1,087 yards through three games, second most in the NFL, and he already has five targets with at least a dozen catches and four with at least 138 yards. He's thrown 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions (one on a Hail Mary, one on a screen that went through Leonard Fournette's hands) and his passer rating sits at a cool 109.3.

Also, Tom Brady is 44 years old and not particularly fleet of foot by his own admission, and as such he's basically breaking new ground every time he takes the field. He's probably a bit more nimble in 2021 after an offseason knee procedure, and indeed his 20 rushing yards this year are already 14 more than he had in his first Tampa Bay season. Of course, the Buccaneers are not relying on Brady's feet.

Yet neither are they sacrificing an aggressive approach in order to keep Brady out of trouble. So far in 2021, with the help of an offensive line that has provided very good protection, the Buccaneers' passing attack has been both unpressured and quick to get the ball off, without sacrificing big plays in the intermediate range. All of that worked to the tune of 423 passing yards in Week Three against the Rams.