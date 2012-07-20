Bucs, Patriots Schedule Joint Practices Before Preseason Tilt





The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Friday that they will conduct two joint practices with the New England Patriots at One Buccaneer Place during the 2012 preseason.

The Patriots will visit Raymond James Stadium on Friday, August 24, for a preseason game against the Buccaneers. Prior to that contest, the two teams will practice together at the Bucs' headquarters on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24. As is the case with all practices outside of training camp, the two workouts with the Patriots will not be open to the public.

Tampa Bay's training camp at One Buccaneer Place runs from July 27 to August 16. There are nine sessions open to the public during that span, including the Night Practice at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 4. Click here for more details about training camp and open practices.