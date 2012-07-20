Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs, Patriots Schedule Joint Practices Before Preseason Tilt

Prior to their Week Three preseason game on August 24, the Buccaneers will welcome the New England Patriots to One Buccaneer Place for a pair of joint practices on the 22nd and 23rd

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced on Friday that they will conduct two joint practices with the New England Patriots at One Buccaneer Place during the 2012 preseason.

The Patriots will visit Raymond James Stadium on Friday, August 24, for a preseason game against the Buccaneers.  Prior to that contest, the two teams will practice together at the Bucs' headquarters on Wednesday, August 23 and Thursday, August 24.  As is the case with all practices outside of training camp, the two workouts with the Patriots will not be open to the public.

Tampa Bay's training camp at One Buccaneer Place runs from July 27 to August 16.  There are nine sessions open to the public during that span, including the Night Practice at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, August 4.  Click here for more details about training camp and open practices.

The visit from the Patriots will be the third of Tampa Bay's four games in August.  The Bucs will also play host to the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 17 after opening the preseason on the road at Miami on Friday, August 10.  The 2012 preseason concludes on Wednesday, August 29 with a road game against the Washington Redskins.

