Carry the Six: Bucs' Piling Up Offensive Stats at Record Pace

Each team got one interception on Thursday night and neither team fumbled, so the turnover ratio at the end was even. However, the Buccaneers scored a touchdown on the drive created by Dean's interception while the Eagles punted after Harris's pick. The Buccaneers thus had the advantage in points off turnovers over the Eagles, 7-0. This is nothing new. Since the arrival of Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles in 2019, the Buccaneers have scored more points off of takeaways than any other team in the NFL.