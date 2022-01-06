Rookie K Jose Borregales Lands on COVID List

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleared out their COVID list on Wednesday when it activated punter Bradley Pinion, the last of seven players to go on and off the list over the past three weeks. It didn't stay clear for long, as on Thursday, practice squad kicker Jose Borregales was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Borregales joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May and has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He has also been on the Bucs' list of protected practice squad players for every game except the first one, as the team sought to keep a ready option on hand if veteran kicker Ryan Succop was suddenly unavailable.