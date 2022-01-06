Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie K Jose Borregales Lands on COVID List

Rookie kicker Jose Borregales, who has spent the entire 2021 season on the Bucs' practice squad, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, just one day after the team had gotten that list down to zero players

Jan 06, 2022 at 04:30 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cleared out their COVID list on Wednesday when it activated punter Bradley Pinion, the last of seven players to go on and off the list over the past three weeks. It didn't stay clear for long, as on Thursday, practice squad kicker Jose Borregales was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Borregales joined the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent in May and has spent the entire season on the team's practice squad. He has also been on the Bucs' list of protected practice squad players for every game except the first one, as the team sought to keep a ready option on hand if veteran kicker Ryan Succop was suddenly unavailable.

Borregales won the Lou Groza Award honoring the nation's top kicker during his one season at the University of Miami in 2020. He made 20 of his 22 field goal attempts for the Hurricanes and was perfect on 37 extra point tries. Prior to that he played at Florida International University, where he finished as the school's all-time leading scorer with 281 points.

