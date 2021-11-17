Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Place Richard Sherman on Injured Reserve

CB Richard Sherman will be out for at least three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve Wednesday due to a calf injury suffered prior to the start of Sunday's game at Washington

Nov 17, 2021 at 04:23 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

RS

On Monday, Head Coach Bruce Arians said he didn't expect injured cornerback Richard Sherman to be back in action "anytime soon." As such, it came as no surprise when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed Sherman on injured reserve on Wednesday afternoon.

Sherman suffered a calf injury during pregame warmups on Sunday at Washington and was immediately ruled out for the game. He had been expected to start in his first game back since recovering from a hamstring injury. Now Sherman will be required to miss at least three games before he will be eligible to return to the active roster.

The Buccaneers did not announce a corresponding move and thus now have two open spots on their 53-man roster. The team also did not sign another player after placing cornerback Rashard Robinson on injured reserve last Friday.

Tampa Bay now has four cornerbacks on injured reserve, with Sherman and Robinson joining Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis. However, Murphy-Bunting has returned to practice and is eligible to be activated at any point through November 23. The Buccaneers have three players who are currently practicing while on I.R., including wide receiver Scotty Miller and long-snapper Zach Triner. The open roster spots could be used to bring any of those three off injured reserve if the Buccaneers choose to do so.

Sherman signed with the Buccaneers on September 29 after the initial wave of injuries hit the Buccaneers' secondary. He played in three games, starting all three, and turned in 11 tackles and one fumble recovery. However, he suffered a hamstring injury early in the third contest, at Philadelphia in Week Six, and hasn't played since.

Related Content

news

LS Zach Triner Returns to Practice

Long-snapper Zach Triner was back in action on Wednesday for the first time since he suffered a torn tendon in his finger, opening a 21-day window during which he can be activated from injured reserve
news

Darren Fells and Breshad Perriman on Bucs' Protection List for Week 11

Tampa Bay will use its four practice squad protection spots in Week 11 on K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

WR Perriman, TE Fells Elevated from Practice Squad

The Buccaneers elevated WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells from the practice squad on Saturday, making them eligible to play in Sunday's game at Washington if needed
news

CB Rashard Robinson Heads to IR

The Bucs have placed CB Rashard Robinson on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury suffered in practice, opening a spot on the 53-man roster that could come in handy this weekend
news

Bucs Add Breshad Perriman, Darren Fells to Practice Squad

The Bucs refreshed their practice squad Wednesday with two veteran pass-catchers, adding WR Breshad Perriman and TE Darren Fells while releasing WR John Hurst and TE Deon Yelder
news

TE Codey McElroy Returns to Bucs' Protection List

The Buccaneers are using all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 10, with tight end Codey McElroy joining a repeat group of K Jose Borregales, S Troy Warner and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Scotty Miller, Sean Murphy-Bunting Ready to Practice

WR Scotty Miller and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting have begun a 21-day window in which they can practice with the team and at some point potentially be activated to the 53-man roster
news

Bucs Elevate WR Cyril Grayson for Saints Game

With WR Antonio Brown ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, the Buccaneers are using one of their two practice squad elevation options on WR Cyril Grayson, who also played last week against the Bears
news

Bucs Include Blidi Wreh-Wilson on Week Eight Protection List

Veteran cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson, just added to the Bucs' practice squad last week, is one of four players the team will protect in Week Eight, along with K Jose Borregales, WR Cyril Grayson and S Troy Warner
news

Bucs Use Elevations to Bolster Pass-Catching Corps

The Buccaneers are using both of their practice squad elevation options in Week Seven, bringing up WR Cyril Grayson and TE Deon Yelder to help two positions thinned by injuries against the Bears
news

John Molchon Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad

After being activated from injured reserve on Monday and waived on Tuesday, second-year G John Molchon will stick around on the Bucs' practice squad, where he spent most of last season as well
Advertising