Bucs Plan to go Deep on Defense

This approach helps to explain how the Buccaneers are going to find a way to utilize the edge-rush help they've added in free agency and the draft, along with the returning players from last year's roster. One of the team's most important additions in free agency was defensive end Robert Ayers, who had nine sacks for the Giants last year. The Bucs then used the 39th overall pick in the NFL Draft to nab Eastern Kentucky defensive end Noah Spence, considered by some to be the best pure pass-rusher in the field. The team's most common end starters from last year, Jacquies Smith and William Gholston both return and could be entering the primes of their careers.

So who starts, and where? That's really a less important consideration than snap counts and sub packages. Spence, for instance, could make a significant impact as a rookie without nominally being a starter.

"You're going to have guys playing in different packages and we've got a plan for Noah in terms of bringing him along. I was very impressed with his football intelligence in the rookie mini-camp and what he's done this week. Again, flexibility is going to be the thing that is most important for us. He's your prototypical – size-wise – right defensive end when you start talking about where he's going to line up. With the schemes we're talking about doing, he's going to have the ability to line on both sides of the ball."

The Buccaneers knew they were getting a versatile player when they added Ayers, who saw time at defensive tackle for the Giants in pass-rushing situations and fared well. Gholston has the size to do the same thing, as does reserve end George Johnson. Given that the team's overall depth at defensive tackle is fairly shallow – Gerald McCoy, Clinton McDonald and Akeem Spence are the only experienced NFL starters – it seems quite likely that some of the ends will be splitting time on the inside this year. Exactly which ones and how often is something the coaches will determine in training camp and the preseason.