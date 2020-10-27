Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Protect K Joseph, DL Ledbetter on the Practice Squad Again

As was also the case in Week Seven, the Buccaneers have chosen to use two of their practice-squad protection options on K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter

Oct 27, 2020 at 03:59 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

led

For the third week in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have elected to use practice-squad protection options on kicker Greg Joseph and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter. For the second week in a row, the Buccaneers are only protecting those two players, choosing not to use their other two options. In Week Six, the Bucs also protected defensive lineman Benning Potoa'e along with Joseph and Ledbetter.

The four weekly protection options take effect at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and protected players can not be signed away by another team from then through the day of the upcoming game. Unprotected players are always free to sign with another team if the new team is adding them to the 53-man active roster.

The Buccaneers have protected Joseph in all eight weeks so far, which is a nod to how difficult it would be to replace the kicker on the active roster if he became unavailable to play late in the week. Many teams are carrying a second kicker on their expanded 16-man practice squads this season so they already have a replacement in the building and through COVID protocol.

The Buccaneers have protected Ledbetter ever since defensive lineman Vita Vea was lost to a leg fracture in Chicago in Week Five. The team has since traded for former Jets nose tackle Steve McLendon but would still like to have the option to add depth on the line if needed. Ledbetter was elevated from the practice squad in Week Six and played 24 snaps against Green Bay.

Protected players do not have to be elevated for the game, and the Buccaneers did not use either of their two elevation options last week.

The practice squad protection rule was put in place over the summer as the CBA was revised to give teams greater roster flexibility amid the pandemic. All practice squad players still have opportunities to get promoted by other teams between when their team's game is played and the next Tuesday deadline.

Related Content

news

WR John Hurst Re-Signed to Practice Squad

Rookie wideout John Hurst, who started the season on injured reserve, is coming back to the Bucs' practice squad after being waived on Tuesday
news

Bucs Trade for NT Steve McLendon, Shore Up D-Line

The Bucs have acquired NT Steve McLendon in a swap of future late-round draft picks with the New York Jets, adding depth to a group that recently lost Vita Vea…In addition, WR John Hurst was activated from IR
news

Bucs Waive WR Hurst, Make Practice Squad Changes

After activating rookie WR John Hurst from injured reserve, the Buccaneers waived him on Tuesday afternoon…The team also signed DT Kobe Smith to the practice squad and released S D'Cota Dixon
news

Bucs Protect K Joseph, DL Ledbetter in Week Seven

The Buccaneers have elected to use two of their possible four practice squad protection options in Week Seven, keeping K Greg Joseph and DL Jeremiah Ledbetter from signing with another team
news

Bucs Elevate DL Jeremiah Ledbetter for Packers Game

Jeremiah Ledbetter has been elevated from the practice squad and is eligible to play in Sunday's game against Green Bay, potentially helping a defensive line that has injury issues
news

DLs Ledbetter, Potoa'e Among Bucs Week Six Protections

The Bucs won't have to worry about another team signing K Greg Joseph, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter or DL Benning Potoa'e off their practice squad in Week Six
news

Vita Vea, Jack Cichy to I.R. Among Multiple Bucs Moves

While DL Vita Vea is done for the season, ILB Jack Cichy could return…The Buccaneers also promoted rookie ILB Chapelle Russell and CB Ross Cockrell among a number of other moves
news

Josh Pearson, Ross Cockrell Elevated for Thursday's Game

The Buccaneers have chosen to elevate WR Josh Pearson and CB Ross Cockrell from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in Thursday night's game in Chicago
news

Bucs Include WR Josh Pearson Among Week Five Protections

CB Ross Cockrell, K Greg Joseph, WR Josh Pearson and LB Chapelle Russell will not be able to sign with another team's active roster from Tuesday through the Bucs' game against the Bears on Thursday night
news

Cyril Grayson Promoted as O.J. Howard Lands on I.R.

As expected, TE O.J. Howard's season is ending early due to an Achilles tendon injury, and the Bucs are using the resulting roster spot to add Cyril Grayson to a banged-up receiving corps
news

Kenjon Barner Elevated from Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers have chosen to elevate practice squad RB Kenjon Barner to the game day roster for the second week in a row

Advertising