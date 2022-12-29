Tom Brady: Bucs Have Opportunity to 'Cut It Loose'

Quarterback Tom Brady, who knows more about winning playoff berths than any other in NFL history knows that there's no time to hold anything back.

"We have an opportunity now to do something really positive and that's beat a team that's been playing well," said Brady. "I think they've won four of five or something like that. They're playing hard, they run the ball well, they're good on defense, really well prepared. It's a big challenge, it's a great opportunity and you don't take it for granted. You just go out there and you cut it loose and you play your best. That's what this team has an opportunity to do."

The Buccaneers' offense hasn't been able to generate nearly many explosive plays as it did in 2020 and 2021, and Brady's yards per attempt (6.2) and yards per completion (9.4) would easily be the lowest he has produced since he became a starter in 2001. Brady and Mike Evans, in particular, haven't been able to hook up on as many intermediate and deep balls as they did before 2022. Tampa Bay's defense, one of the best in the NFL at creating turnovers in Todd Bowles' first three seasons with the team, has just 16 in 15 games, tied for the fifth-lowest total in the league. From his 19 previous playoff seasons, Brady knows there are usually multiple issues for a team to overcome in order to make it that far, and that's what the Bucs must do now before it's too late.

"I think the important part is it's something that's earned," said Brady. "There's nothing given, and there's nothing you really take for granted. Every year is something different, and I think obviously this year has been…for all of us, [we've] dealt with some injuries and dealt with a lot of different lineup changes and some tough games and a lot of tough calls and close calls."

As for the possibility of getting more out of his usually robust connection with Evans, Brady says the receiver is as talented as ever and it's on him to get the ball into his hands.

"I think everything has been a little…this year, it just hasn't been as good as we would have probably all hoped from the beginning of the year, but that's the reality of where we're at," said Brady. "I love Mike. I love playing with Mike, I love being out there with him. He's a fighter, he's a warrior, he's so tough, he's talented and I've got to make better throws. At the end of the day, I've got to do a better job getting him the ball."