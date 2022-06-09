Bucs Raise over $117,000 in Donations Towards This Year's 8th Annual Cut and Color For The Cure Challenge

On Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to support the fight against childhood cancer through the "Cut and Color for a Cure" event to benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF). More then 50 Buccaneers staff members, led by Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford, had their heads and facial hair shaved or colored by pediatric cancer patients and survivors at AdventHealth Training Center to raise money and awareness to help mitigate childhood cancer.

In the team's eighth year of participating in the campaign, Buccaneers players and staff raised over $117,000 towards this year's challenge, putting the Buccaneers' eight-year Cut and Color for a Cure total at more than $600,000.

"It starts with the Glazer family [and] their support and our entire organization – from the business side to the football side. Jason Licht, coach [Todd] Bowles – this is a unified collective effort to help try to bring awareness. It's our eighth year doing it and we've raised over a half million dollars, but more importantly we've put a lot of smiles on some faces," said Brian Ford Chief Operating Officer. "We've helped some families and some kids forget about the battle that they're in, and that's what it's all about. We're ready and unified to continue a legacy to bring awareness and fun."

Fundraising efforts were led by Deno Anagnost, the Buccaneers Vice President of Sales and a cancer survivor, who had his head shaved and personally raised more than $60,000 this year, alone. A leading contributor the past five years, Anagnost's fundraising efforts have now exceeded $165,000. Notable Buccaneers who also supported today's cause included head coachTodd Bowles,general managerJason Licht,vice president of playerpersonnelJohn Spytek, Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Will Gholston, Luke Goedeke, Logan Hall, Ryan Jensen, Pat O'Connor, Donovan Smith,andTristan Wirfs. Nine-year-old Sofia Anderson colored Brady's hair with vibrant shades representing the Buccaneers and the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, bringing a glowing grin to both her face and QB1's.