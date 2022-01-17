Bucs Waiting on Rams-Cardinals Game for Divisional Opponent

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-15, in the Wild Card round of the 2021 playoffs on Sunday, which means they know their postseason journey will continue at home next weekend. They just won't know who their next opponent is until late Monday night.

The Buccaneers' downing of the Eagles coupled with San Francisco's win at Dallas on Sunday makes the 49ers the lowest remaining seed in the NFC playoff field. That means the 49ers will be headed to Green Bay in the Divisional Round to take on the Packers, who enjoyed a first-round bye.

That in turn means that the winner of the Arizona Cardinals-at-Los Angeles Rams game on Monday night will determine which team will be headed to Tampa next weekend. Since that game was on Monday, it's expected the Rams or Cardinals will be playing a Sunday game in the Divisional Round.

A Buccaneers-Rams game would be a rematch of a Week Three contest won by the home team in Los Angeles, 34-24. The Buccaneers did not play the Cardinals in 2021.