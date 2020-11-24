Bucs Lose Under the Lights Again, Fall to Rams 27-24

**

Additional game details (scoring plays in bold):

The Bucs got the ball first but the game didn't start off particularly well as left tackle Donovan Smith had to be helped off the field after a run by Jones for no gain. Two catches by Brown moved the sticks once but the Bucs had to punt without getting another first down. Bradley Pinion's 59-yard punt went into the end zone for a touchback,.

The Rams got across midfield on their first drive on a series of short throws but then invaded the red zone on a 37-yard catch-and-run over the middle by WR Cooper Kupp. The Bucs' defense got the Rams into a third-and-two at the four-yard line, but a neutral-zone infraction gave the visitors a free first down at the two-yard line. The Bucs clamped down on first and second down but Goff bought time with a small scramble on third down and found WR Robert Woods in the end zone for a touchdown to complete the 80-yard drive.

The Bucs' next drive quickly fell into a third-and-10 but got a boost when CB Jalen Ramsey was flagged for a 20-yard pass interference penalty. Brady converted the next third down with a seven-yard strike over the middle to Godwin for a first down at the Rams' 40. Brady found TE Rob Gronkowski two plays later on the left side for a gain of 16 and a first down at the 18. The Bucs then faced a third-and-one at the nine-yard line and Brady found Evans out to the right with just enough yardage for a first down. That wasn't enough for Evans, who fought through two Rams defenders and powered his way all the way to the end zone for the game-tying score a minute into the second quarter.

The Bucs' defense got a three-and-out on the next possession, with CB Carlton Davis closing quickly on Robert Woods on a third-and-five completion to stop the play two yards short. A 43-yard punt by Johnny Hekker and an eight-yard return by Kenjon Barner put the ball at Tampa Bay's 32. Brady converted an early third-and-six with a seven-yard dart through traffic to TE Cam Brate. Brady and Brate hooked up again three plays later on a nine-yard out on third-and-nine to keep the drive alive, but a deep shot to Evans on the next play fell incomplete. S Jordan Fuller arrived too early on a third-down pass down the middle to WR Scotty Miller and drew a 25-yard pass interference flag, making it first down at the Rams' 20. Brady then found Evans again for a gain of 18 down to the two, which he hauled in despite another pass interference flag. On first-and-goal, Brady handed it off to Fournette, who bulled right up the middle for the go-ahead touchdown.

The Rams countered with a long drive of their own into Buccaneers territory. Goff converted a third-and-three with a 19-yard completion to Woods that just got the ball across midfield, then found Kupp on the left sideline, with the receiver breaking a tackle to get 24 yards to the Bucs' 18. Facing a third-and-four at the Bucs' 12, the Rams got a first-and-goal when the OLB Shaquil Barrett jumped offside. On the next play, Los Angeles tied the game back up with a quick slant to rookie WR Van Jefferson for a seven-yard touchdown.

A fantastic adjustment on a back-shoulder throw by Brown got the Bucs' next drive going with a 12-yard gain. He also touched the ball on the next three plays, with two catches and one end-around that resulted in a first down at the Bucs' 48 as the two-minute warning arrived. Another deep shot to Evans failed to connect and the Bucs ended up punting from midfield with and it was fair caught at the 19 with exactly a minute left in the half. The Rams were able to use that minute to take the lead before halftime, with Woods breaking free on a screen and getting 35 yards down to the Bucs' 20. The Rams, out of timeouts, were able to spike the ball with one second left and Gay came on to hit a 38-yard field goal to make it 17-14.

The Rams got the ball to start the second half and got a quick first down but then committed the game's first turnover. Goff tried to hit RB Darrell Henderson in the left flat but Pierre-Paul was in the way and he intercepted the pass at the Rams' 37, returning it to the 22. The Bucs' offense couldn't do much with it but K Ryan Succop came on to drill a 38-yard game-tying field goal.

The Rams got across midfield on the ensuing drive on a 16-yard catch by Woods and rookie RB Cam Akers followed with an 11-yard run down to the Bucs' 34. DL Ndamukong Suh stopped Akers for a loss of one on third-and-one at the 25 and Gay subsequently missed a 44-yard field goal try wide to the right to keep the game tied.

The Bucs took over at their own 34 near the midway point of the third quarter and got one first down but then committed their first turnover of the game. Brady went deep over the middle in the direction of Chris Godwin but the ball went directly to S Jordan Fuller for the interception. Fuller caught it at the Rams' 26-yard line and returned it to Tampa Bay's 37. Goff got the Rams into the end zone quickly off that takeaway, throwing consecutive 18-yard completions to Reynolds and TE Gerald Everett before zipping a four-yard touchdown pass to Akers.

The Rams' defense got a three-and-out on the next possession after Brown just missed hauling in a deep throw from Brady on third down. After the punt, the L.A. offense converted yet another third down to get to midfield but then had to punt after CB Ross Cockrell blew up an intended bubble screen to Woods on third down. The Bucs took over at their own 13 but went nowhere as LB Samson Ebukam recorded the game's first sack on second down and DL Morgan Fox hooked Brady's arm on third down, resulting in an incompletion. The Rams challenged the call, believing the play to be a fumble, but the call was upheld. The Rams got the ball back at their own 42 as the third quarter expired.

Tampa Bay's defense came up with a big stop on the ensuing drive. A holding call on the Rams helped but ILB Lavonte David's pass break-up on second down led to third-and-17 and Pierre-Paul batted down Goff's pass on third down. The ensuing punt bounced out of bounds at the Bucs' 20. The Bucs got one first down but then had to punt it away again with 12 minutes to play.

Tampa Bay's defense continued its late surge, driving the Rams backward on tackles for loss by David and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to force a punt. The Bucs' offense got the ball back at its own 37 and got a first down at midfield catch and a run by Fournette. A screen to Brown on third-and-10 gained nine yards to make it fourth-and-one at the Rams' 42 with just over eight minutes remaining. The Bucs went for it but Godwin, the intended target, tripped on his out route and the pass was incomplete.