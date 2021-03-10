Buccaneers Rated No. 1 In Overall Customer Service Again In 2020 NFL Voice Of The Fan Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have once again earned the top ranking among all National Football League teams in customer service experience satisfaction among season pass members, as detailed in the league's annual Voice of the Fan report. The Voice of the Fan is a league-wide study that provides extensive analysis of the in-game experience as well as the year-round season ticket member experience, which is gathered through surveying thousands of season ticket members and game attendees across all 32 teams.

The latest honor marks the seventh time in nine seasons that the Buccaneers have ranked first in the all-important category. The Buccaneers have also held the number one rating in customer service satisfaction among season pass members in 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

"Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NFL season presented unique challenges that required us to work with local authorities, medical experts and the Tampa Sports Authority in order to provide the safest possible experience for fans attending a game at Raymond James Stadium," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "As it is every year, our goal was to provide an unmatched game day experience, but we were also extremely focused on ensuring the safety of our fans, players and staff. The Glazer family takes great pride in providing a best-in-class customer experience and, while game days were certainly quite different last season, we still provided our fans with the signature customer service they have come to expect during a memorable season that culminated with a Super Bowl victory here at home."