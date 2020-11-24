Going Back to Three-Wide | A Next Gen Look at Rams-Bucs

The Buccaneers fared better, to a relatively mild degree, with more receivers on the field on Monday night, though the offense as a whole didn't produce as well as it has in most weeks no matter what approach was used. With one tight end, one back and three receivers (11 personnel) on the field, the Bucs averaged 3.41 yards per play, scored two of their three touchdowns and had a success rate of 41%. A play is deemed a success if it gains 40% of the needed yards for a first down on first down, 50% or more percent on third down and gets the needed yardage on third or fourth down. With one running back, two tight ends and two receivers on the field, the Bucs averaged 2.87 yards per play and had a success rate of 40%.