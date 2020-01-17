Multiple Buccaneer Records Fell in 2019

- Tampa Bay's defense: 1,181 rushing yards allowed

Now we transition from individual to team single-season records, and while the offense has more new number-ones to brag about than the defense, this particular record is impressive. Prior to the 2019 season, and excluding the nine-game 1982 campaign that was interrupted by a players' strike, the Buccaneers had never allowed fewer than 1,300 rushing yards in a season, let alone 1,200. The team's previous record was 1,320 rushing yards allowed, set in 2012.

The Buccaneers led the NFL in this category and were extremely consistent in their run defense from week to week. Only one opposing running back (Seattle's Chris Carson) managed a 100-yard game against Tampa Bay in 2019 and only three of the Bucs' 16 foes cracked triple digits as a team. In 11 of its 16 games, Tampa Bay's defense limited the opposing team to fewer than 3.5 yards per carry.

The Buccaneers just missed a couple of other team records in terms of rush defense. Opponents ran the ball only 362 times against Tampa Bay in 2019; that was just one over the 361 runs against the Buccaneers in 1991. The Bucs' defense also led the NFL in yards allowed per carry, but their 3.26 mark was just a bit higher than the 3.24 it allowed in 1988. The Bucs did set a new team single-season record by only allowing 70 rushing first downs; the previous record was 75, set in 1998 and matched in 1989, 2005 and 2012.

- Team: 458 points scored on the season, 55 in Week Four at the Los Angeles Rams

In the end, it all comes down to points scored, and so we'll highlight that record for (mostly) the offense. A team-record six defensive touchdowns also helped the Buccaneers crack 400 points in a season for the first time in team history. The Bucs had just set their new scoring record at 396 points last year; now they've topped that with another 16% jump to 458. Tampa Bay tied New Orleans for the third most point scored in 2019. Understandably, the Bucs' 54 touchdowns were also a new single-season record for the franchise.

The biggest single-game chunk of that scoring came in Week Four in Los Angeles. Ndamukong Suh's 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown iced the game late in the fourth quarter and also pushed the Bucs over 50 for the first time in a single game in franchise history, as the visitors left with a 55-40 victory. Had Suh not scored, the Bucs very well might have tied their long-standing single-game scoring record of 48, which was first set in Atlanta on the opening weekend of the 1987 season and then later matched twice against the Saints. The Bucs also scored that point total in their 48-21 win over Oakland in Super Bowl XXXVII.