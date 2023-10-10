Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Young Receivers Step Up

Defensive back Dee Delaney, who played the majority of the Bucs' Monday night game against Philadelphia at outside corner after Jamel Dean suffered an injury, converted to safety in Week Four. He was pressed into action almost immediately after starting safety Ryan Neal suffered a concussion on the game's second play. Delaney played the rest of the way opposite Antoine Winfield Jr. and contributed three tackles and a pass defensed.

Zyon McCollum also continued to fill in for the entire game at one of the outside corner spots, in this case playing in place of Dean. He had spent the previous two games on the other side in place of Carlton Davis, who returned to action in New Orleans and played every defensive snap. McCollum was praised by his coaches and teammates after the game for a strong effort that included four tackles and a pass defensed while the Saints were held to 127 net passing yards.

Vita Vea continued his trend of seeing a higher percentage of playing time than he did a year ago. In this case, he was on the field for 44 of the team's 65 defensive plays, for a 68% timeshare that was the most among all 10 Buccaneers who got into the game on the defensive front. Vea turned that playing time into three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer *

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Chase McLaughlin connected on a critical 51-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter and is now two-for-two from beyond 50 this season. He made both field goals and both extra points he attempted, and those were his only four plays of the game as the Bucs unsuccessfully went for two after their last touchdown.