Rookies Tyler Johnson, Ke'Shawn Vaughn Could Get Their Shot

On Friday, Head Coach Bruce Arians mentioned both Johnson and Vaughn as players who could be more involved in the offense this week. It wouldn't be the debut for either player, but it would be close. Johnson was active for the first time in Week Three and saw his first 21 snaps on offense after Godwin left the game. Vaughn was active for the Bucs' first two games but his playing time was limited to five snaps on special teams in Week Two.

Johnson would appear to have the best chance of playing a significant number of snaps, given that wide receiver Scotty Miller is also battling through injuries, and that Johnson was very good out of the slot in college. When he got his 21-snap salute in Denver, Johnson actually saw action at three different positions. Head Coach Bruce Arians says Johnson has been working in a variety of ways to catch up and that he showed on Sunday that he was ready to hold his own in the NFL.

"It's a little bit of all the above," said Arians. "Learning the speed of the game – I think he's getting there. [The] game wasn't too big for him last week. [I] would have liked to see him catch that one ball – we had a penalty anyway – but get him a ball before this week. I think Ke'Shawn will be in there this week, also. He's more than ready. I think rookies now have had close to a month – they've seen what it's like. They should be able to contribute when their number is called."

The Buccaneers have been splitting the carries between Fournette and Ronald Jones, with 24 so far for the former and 37 for the latter. Veteran LeSean McCoy has narly 2,500 career carries but so far is being used almost exclusively as a pass-catcher. Arians and play-caller Byron Leftwich may choose to let Vaughn step into Fournette's role on Sunday and keep McCoy as the third-down back.

Johnson is still looking for his first NFL catch; he did have one ball thrown his way in Denver but, as Arians noted, he couldn't hang on. Vaughn is still looking for his first NFL run. Clearly, though, both have begun to show up more on the practice field.

"[I'm] basically coming out there every day trying to make an impression, not only to [Tom Brady], but pretty much everybody. You want to go out there and prove that you deserve to be out here, so just going out there, doing your best everyday – no matter what it is – whether you're blocking, whether you're running routes, you want to do it at 110 percent."