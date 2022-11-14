Rachaad White Revitalizes Bucs' Rushing Attack in Germany

Prior to Sunday's game in Munich, the longest run by any Tampa Bay back this season was 17 yards. White topped that twice on Sunday, and his 29-yarder to end the third quarter was the longest play in a touchdown drive that gave the Bucs a 21-3 lead with 11 minutes to play. The Buccaneers had to hold on against a surprising rally by the Seahawks – thus the necessity of a four-minute drill – but they had built enough of a lead to close it out.

White's devastating stiff-arm at the end of his long run, allowing him to get several more yards, was just a matter of instinct.

"I was setting him up for something and the stiff-arm just happened," he said. "It just was a reaction. Playing running back, you've got to react a lot, so I was stutter-stepping, setting him up for something, and he just bit, and he did a good job of just staying there and not letting me break the big run. I just wanted to set an example."

The Bucs had been wanting to get White more involved in the offense, and to get more production in general out of the ground game, so Sunday's efforts were a good sign for the second half of the season. They key to unlocking that part of the attack was the team's 10 conversions in 15 third-down tries. That kept drives moving and created more chances to run the ball. The Buccaneers had three of their six longest touchdown drives of the year in Sunday's win. Whether or not Fournette misses any more time due to his hip ailment – the Bucs now have a bye week to give him extra time to recover – it seems likely that White will continue to be heavily involved in the rushing attack.

"Man, that's really, really dope to see," said wide receiver Chris Godwin. "I think all throughout training camp we've been seeing flashes from Rachaad, and I've been really cool with him and just talking to him. So it's really, really cool to see him put that on display in front of the world. He's a really good kid. Football means a lot to him. For him to get the opportunity to go show what he can do, that's beautiful."

Head Coach Todd Bowles was just happy that the Buccaneers finally found a complement to their often dangerous rushing attack.

"It felt great to run the ball," said Bowles. "I thought they did a good job mixing things up, trying to keep him off balance a little bit, running the ball and then throwing the ball. Rachaad and Leonard got off to a good start. Rachaad ran the ball. Leonard got hurt. Rachaad got his carries, and he's a slithery guy. He comes to play every day. Seems like he's always falling forward. The offensive line played well, and they blocked for him."

The strong outings by both White and Fournette, and the fact that Tom Brady wasn't sacked once, clearly indicate that the Bucs' offensive line had one of its best performances of the season. That and White's hard-charging style allowed the Buccaneers to set the tone they were hoping to establish. They kept it up right to the end of the game.