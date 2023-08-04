Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

WR Russell Gage Jr. "Tailored" for Bucs Retooled Offense | Brianna's Blitz 

Russell Gage Jr. continues to work towards peak form post-injury and dishes on the Bucs reimagined offense, a system he has familiarity with

Aug 04, 2023 at 03:02 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Russell Gage Blitz

Injuries have plagued Russel Gage Jr. since his arrival in Tampa Bay, derailing ascension. Two days into the NFL's 2022 free agency period, the Buccaneers signed Gage to bolster the receiving corps behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. 

Gage had been a productive pass-catcher for Tampa Bay's NFC South rival, the Atlanta Falcons. He showcased the ability to stretch the field vertically and possessed the short-area-quickness to break inside on underneath/intermediate routes out of the slot. Gage was primarily featured in 11 personnel for the Bucs with Evans and Godwin last season, working interchangeably on the outside and in the slot. 

In 2022, Gage accumulated 51 receptions for 426 yards and five touchdowns. He was projected to become an integral part of the Bucs' offense last season, but injuries hindered his progress on the field. Gage had a lingering left hamstring ailment throughout the season that forced him to miss time and prior to the Wild Card game against the Cowboys, he suffered a concussion on a touchdown catch the prior week against his former team, the Falcons. 

Before OTAs, Gage once again sustained an injury. Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Gage suffered a lower extremity leg injury, and the team took precautionary measures with his injury, gradually upping the workload and incorporating Gage into the 11-on-11 team period at training camp. With a bolstered workload, Gage continues to work towards peak form on the grass. 

"He's going full speed, it's just a matter of getting him in camp condition," Bowles described. "He runs and plays but he's not running like the rest of them almost every play. That takes time when you get out of injury, but we expect him to be back taking almost every snap in about a week or so."

Reps cannot be imitated and as Gage continues to build chemistry with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, in addition to learning the timing, tempo and spacing of routes in Dave Canales' new offensive system, Gage will take a step forward. For the fifth-year veteran, building an understanding of rhythm and where to be in certain situations on the field will cultivate growth. 

Gage has the straight-line speed to play outside but also shows the quick-twitch agility and loose hips to line up in the slot. Gage's ability to generate yards after the catch will help solidify the Bucs' retooled offense. For him, the "new" system is familiar in nature. 

"I really love the offense," Gage stated. "It is honestly something that I am used to. I remember being in Atlanta and we kind of took over the Kyle Shanahan offense and I see a lot of similarities in that. A lot of deep shots and quick game, but I am used to it, and I really like it. There will be a lot of explosive plays. He's [Dave Canales] is a take what they give you type-of-guy and I think that is essential for our offense getting the ball down the field … That is going to be big for me because I am a create separation type-of-guy. If it is quick game, I create separation, I catch the ball and I have room to run so It will tailor to me a lot moving forward." 

Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense is a personification of the phrase, "personnel dictates philosophy." The system is geared towards getting playmakers in space, with Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Christian McCaffrey serving as the beneficiaries. San Francisco utilizes an option game with an emphasis on the short-to-intermediate area of the field to open play-action. That system, with wide zone sprinkled in, will have similarities to the one Dave Canales is implementing in Tampa Bay. The Bucs' new system will aim to marry the run and the pass, adding movement to keep defenses off-balance, including wide and mid zone, misdirection/motion, bootlegs/scrambles and working the intermediate area of the field. When opponents are forced to allocate more resources to the run game or the threat of a quarterback keeper, the Bucs will take advantage of advantageous one-on-ones on the outside featuring Evans, Godwin and Gage. 

Gage, a fierce competitor, is adept at generating separation with bounce through the stem and sell at the top of routes. Whether it is an out-and-up, a jet sweep, a crosser or a curl, Gage is dangerous with the ball in his hands. He is still getting his feet wet in camp but is beginning to make his presence felt between the hashes. Gage will be an under-the-radar candidate to keep an eye on throughout the remainder of camp as he further distances himself from injury.

Related Content

news

Secret to Mike Evans' Consistency, Chris Godwin Reflection, Impact Newcomers | Brianna's Blitz

From the podium on Wednesday, Head Coach Todd Bowles, wide receiver Chris Godwin and second-year running back Rachaad White dish on current topics as training camp kicks off
news

Madden 24 Categorical Rankings, Training Camp Schedule & More | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of Madden categorical rankings and the Bucs open practice schedule 
news

Blast from the Past: Bucs Unveil Creamsicle Uniforms | Brianna's Blitz 

The reimagined version of the Buccaneers legendary orange, red and white uniforms will return in 2023, paying homage to the club's inception in the 1970s
news

Bucs Training Camp Viewing Dates, Tom Moore Receives Hall of Fame Recognition & More | Brianna's Blitz 

A look back at the previous week, including the Bucs 2023 training camp schedule announcement and Tom Moore's commemoration by the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

Lavonte David Lands on Sports Illustrated's Top-10 Ranking of NFL Linebackers for 2023 | Brianna's Blitz

Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David fell among Sports Illustrated's rundown of the best linebackers entering the 2023 season
news

Draft Class Signings, Creamsicle Game & More | Brianna's Blitz 

A recap of the Buccaneers previous week including draft class signings, the conclusion of mandatory minicamp and the announcement of the club's nostalgic "Creamsicle" game 
news

Bucs Rookie Class Visits MacDill Air Force Base & More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers 2023 rookie class continued their community efforts with a trip to MacDill Air Force Base
news

Quarterback Competition, Retooled Offense, Receiver Outlook & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Head Coach Todd Bowles and quarterback Kyle Trask fielded questions on a variety of topics on Tuesday. Here are some key thoughts from their address behind the podium
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Talks Position Switch | Brianna's Blitz 

During Day Four of Organized Team Activities, safety Antoine Winfield Jr. discussed his new role for the upcoming 2023 season
news

Bucs Assistant Coaches Talk 2023 Draft Class, New-look Offense & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Takeaways from the Bucs assistant offensive coaches on Wednesday during Phase Two of the offseason workout program
news

Top Quotes from the Podium on Wednesday | Brianna's Blitz 

Takeaways from the Bucs assistant coaches on Wednesday during Phase Two of the offseason workout program  
Advertising