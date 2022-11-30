Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Logan Ryan Designated to Return from IR

The Bucs have designated S Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, which means he can return to practice immediately and could be activated within the next three weeks

Nov 30, 2022 at 11:30 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have designated safety Logan Ryan to return from injured reserve, making his return to game action possible as soon as this coming Monday against New Orleans.

Ryan was placed on injured reserve on October 18 due to a foot fracture he sustained in the Buccaneers' Week Four game against Kansas City. He was required to miss at least four games before being eligible to return and is now entering his eighth week on I.R. By designating Ryan to return, the Buccaneers have opened a three-week window in which he can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man roster limit, and he can be activated at any point during that time.

Ryan, who joined the team as a free agent this past March, was playing a significant role in the Buccaneers' defense before his injury. Though Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. were the starting safeties, Ryan would take the field in sub packages when Winfield moved into the slot, and that had give him a 71% snap share on defense through the first three games. He was injured early in Week Four and then was inactive for two games before being moved to injured reserve. Ryan notched 10 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed prior to his injury.

A third-round draft pick by the Patriots in 2013, Ryan began his career with four years in New England before spending three seasons with the Tennessee Titans and two with the New York Giants. He has played in 144 games with 117 starts, seeing action at both cornerback and safety and recording 714 tackles, 19 interceptions, 13.0 sacks, 97 passes defensed and 15 forced fumbles.

Ryan is the third player the Buccaneers have designated to return from injured reserve in 2022, following the activations of tackle Josh Wells in Week Eight and running back Giovani Bernard in Week 12. Both Wells and Bernard were also added back to the active roster in the same week they were designated to return. Each team is allowed to use that option with up to eight players during the season.

Related Content

news

Bucs Make Multiple Adjustments to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have re-signed rookie ILB J.J. Russell among a quartet of moves on Tuesday regarding their practice squad roster

news

Bucs Activate Giovani Bernard, Downgrade Leonard Fournette

The Buccaneers activated RB Giovani Bernard from injured reserve on Saturday while also downgrading RB Leonard Fournette to out for Sunday's game…In addition, ILB J.J. Russell was waived and ILB Ulysees Gilbert was elevated from the practice squad

news

Giovani Bernard Designated to Return from IR

Veteran RB Giovani Bernard has been designated to return from injured reserve and could be activated to the 53-man roster at any time over the next three weeks

news

Bucs Elevate Ulysees Gilbert, Ryan Smith for Munich Game

The Buccaneers used their two practice squad elevation options in Week 10 to round out the inside linebacker position and add a strong special teams player to the mix

news

Bucs Promote John Molchon, J.J. Russell to Active Roster

The Bucs signed G John Molchon and ILB J.J. Russell off their practice squad on Wednesday, then used the open spots on that latter unit to bring back OLB JoJo Ozougwu and T Justin Skule

news

Bucs Waive T Fred Johnson

The Bucs waived offensive tackle Fred Johnson on Monday after he had appeared in five games and saw limited action on special teams

news

Bucs Bring Back Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith

Former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson and CB Ryan Smith have been re-signed to the team's practice squad, while OLB Shaquil Barrett has officially been placed on injured reserve

news

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

news

Bucs Promote S Nolan Turner to Active Roster

Rookie safety Nolan Turner has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, a move that helps address an injury-induced shortage in the Bucs' secondary

news

Don Gardner, J.J. Russell Activated from Practice Squad for Thursday Game

The Bucs are using the practice squad elevation option to shore up two spots on defense for Thursday night's game, bringing up cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker J.J. Russell

news

Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

An ankle injury sustained on Sunday in Charlotte has forced second-year ILB K.J. Britt to injured reserve, leaving the Buccaneers thin at the position and without one of their most active special teams players

Advertising