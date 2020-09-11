Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Week One Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Despite the splashiest offseason in the league and the addition of proven talent, national pundits are still picking the Saints in New Orleans in the Buccaneers’ season opener.

Sep 11, 2020 at 02:54 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

EPWeek1

The Buccaneers' offense will look drastically different than their last meeting with the Saints as a six-time Super Bowl champion lines up under center in the red and pewter. Tom Brady is joined by one of the greatest tight ends in the game who leads perhaps the greatest tight end group in the league, currently. Brady also has the best wide receiver tandem at his disposal in Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, should Evans be full-go on Sunday. Oh, and there's a running back room that consists of Ronald Jones, LeSean McCoy and Leonard Fournette.

If all that isn't enough, the Saints will also be up against a defense with the potential to be one of the best in the league after returning one of the best front seven units in the NFL in its entirety. A unit that boasts the league's sack leader in Shaq Barrett, who tallied 19.5 sacks in 2019, along with arguably the best linebacking duo anywhere in Lavonte David and Devin White - who were both named 2020 defensive captains.

Yet media analysts across the country are still picking the defending NFC South champions to come out of Week One with a victory. Maybe it's because of the Saints' continuity, returning most of their playmakers this season. Maybe it's because even without fans, the Superdome is a pretty uncomfortable place for division rivals.

But in the words of Brady in the team's newest hype video, "If discomfort's our new normal, then we like our chances."

See below for the full list of expert picks.

NFL.com, Greg Rosenthal – Saints

ESPN.com, Consensus – Saints (unanimous)

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Saints

USA Today, Consensus – Saints (split)

SBNation.com, Consensus – Even (split)

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Saints (split)

Related Content

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans
news

Week 16 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Texans

See who the experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Texans Week 16 matchup on Saturday.
Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions
news

Week 15 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Lions

See who the experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Lions Week 15 matchup on Sunday.
Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts
news

Week 14 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Colts

See who the experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Colts on Sunday.
Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars
news

Week 13 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

See who the gaggle of experts are picking ahead of the Buccaneers vs. Jaguars on Sunday
Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
news

Week 12 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Falcons.
Week 11 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints
news

Week 11 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Saints.
Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals
news

Week 10 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Cardinals.
Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks
news

Week Nine Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Seahawks

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Seahawks.
Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Titans
news

Week Eight Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Titans

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' game against the Titans.
Week Six Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers
news

Week Six Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs' second matchup against the Panthers.
Week Five Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints
news

Week Five Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Saints

Check out who the experts picked for the Bucs vs. Saints Week 5 game.

Advertising