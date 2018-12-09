Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Saints Inactives: Brent Grimes and M.J. Stewart Return

The Buccaneers have added depth at cornerback with Brent Grimes and M.J. Stewart back from injuries but will be thin at safety with Justin Evans and Isaiah Johnson ruled out for Sunday's game

Dec 09, 2018 at 07:33 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints named their game-day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 13 game at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

The Buccaneers' list of inactives in Week 14 represents a shift in depth in the secondary since the previous week. Cornerbacks Brent Grimes and M.J. Stewart, both of whom were out in Week 13 against Carolina, are back to active status, Stewart for the first time since Week Eight. However, safety Justin Evans (toe) and Isaiah Johnson (concussion) both sustained injuries against the Panthers and are inactive for Sunday's game. Tampa Bay will thus have six cornerbacks and three safeties available to play against Drew Brees and the Saints. Head Coach Dirk Koetter said that several of those defensive backs have been cross-trained to play both positions.

The Buccaneers will also be without wide receiver DeSean Jackson for the second straight week thanks to a thumb injury. However, defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul, who is tied for fourth in the NFL with 11.5 sacks, has been cleared to play despite seeing very little practice time during the week.

The Saints have only one player who is ruled out for Sunday's game due to injury, as Terron Armstead, the usual starter at left tackle, will miss a fourth straight game due to a pectoral injury. Jermon Bushrod has started the last three games in Armstead's place.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

·     LB Riley Bullough

·     CB Carlton Davis

·     S Justin Evans

·     QB Ryan Griffin

·     WR DeSean Jackson

·     S Isaiah Johnson

·     DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

Davis, Evans, Jackson and Johnson are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES

·     T Terron Armstead

·     TE Dan Arnold

·     C Will Clapp

·     DE Trey Hendrickson

·     DL Mitchell Loewen

·     WR Brandon Marshall

·     LB Manti Te'o

Armstead is out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes to Grace Madden 22 Cover

Super Bowl LV MVP Tom Brady will share the latest Madden NFL cover with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, marking the first time a Buccaneer player has been featured on the iconic game
news

A Buccaneer on the Cover of Madden and a Peek Behind the Curtain of the 2020 Season | Carmen Catches Up

The new Madden 22 cover was revealed featuring quarterback Tom Brady and the Buccaneers released the first episode of the new season of In the Current.
news

Bucs 2021 Post-Draft Roster Review: Outside Linebackers

The Buccaneers made two very big decisions at the edge-rusher position in the 2021 offseason and now the team will head into the new season trying to improve on its already strong sack numbers from a year ago
news

Buccaneers Tickets for 2021 Season Sold-Out

Team introduces Season Pass Member Priority Waitlist
Advertising