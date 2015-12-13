Bucs-Saints Inactives: David, McCoy to Play

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 13 matchup at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

DT Gerald McCoy missed last week's game after having a surgical procedure on his hand but is back in action today, and fellow defensive leader Lavonte David will also play after suffering an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday. The only Bucs out due to injury this week are defensive ends Jacquies Smith and George Johnson.

The Saints lost leading rusher Mark Ingram to the injured reserve list this week but got good news on WR Brandin Cooks, who was evaluted for a concussion midweek but determined to be fine. Pro Bowl G Jahri Evans will sit out a second straight game with an ankle injury.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

T Demar Dotson

LB Jeremiah George

QB Ryan Griffin

DE George Johnson

TE Brandon Myers

DE Josh Shirley

DE Jacquies Smith

*Johnson and Smith are out due to injury.