Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Saints Inactives: David, McCoy to Play

LB Lavonte David and DT Gerald McCoy are active for Sunday's game against the Saints but the defense will still be without ends Jacquies Smith and George Johnson.

Dec 13, 2015 at 03:38 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Breshad Perriman (16) outruns Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) on a 55-yard touchdown reception during overtime of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

1212-lavonte.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints named their game day inactives on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff of their Week 13 matchup at Raymond James Stadium. NFL teams are required to reduce their active rosters to 46 players for each regular-season game.

DT Gerald McCoy missed last week's game after having a surgical procedure on his hand but is back in action today, and fellow defensive leader Lavonte David will also play after suffering an ankle injury in practice on Wednesday. The only Bucs out due to injury this week are defensive ends Jacquies Smith and George Johnson.

The Saints lost leading rusher Mark Ingram to the injured reserve list this week but got good news on WR Brandin Cooks, who was evaluted for a concussion midweek but determined to be fine. Pro Bowl G Jahri Evans will sit out a second straight game with an ankle injury.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
T Demar Dotson
LB Jeremiah George
QB Ryan Griffin
DE George Johnson
TE Brandon Myers
DE Josh Shirley
DE Jacquies Smith
*Johnson and Smith are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES
G Jahri Evans
WR T.J. Graham
QB Garrett Grayson
LB David Hawthorne
DE Phillip Hunt
DT John Jenkins
CB Chris Owens
*Evans and Jenkins are out due to injury.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Offseason Outlook: Cornerback

An overview of the Buccaneers cornerback depth chart entering Phase III of the offseason workout program.

news

2022 Buccaneers Schedule Roundtable: The Toughest Stretch

What is the most challenging run of games on Tampa Bay's 2022 schedule? There is one obvious answer but the difficult tests don't end in Week Four

news

2022 Schedule Inequities: Bucs Have Toughest Start But No Opponents Off Byes

NFL scheduling inequities are unavoidable and the Bucs' 2022 slate has some that are challenging, like a first month with the hardest strength of schedule, and some that could be helpful, like zero games against teams coming off bye weeks

news

Key Thoughts from Bucs' OTAs : May 17

Top takeaways from the podium on Day One of Buccaneers' Organized Team Activities.

Advertising