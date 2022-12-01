Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 1: Edwards, Winfield, Vea Among Non-Participants 

A look at Thursday's injury report ahead of Monday's Week 13 matchup

Dec 01, 2022 at 04:08 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Injury Report Dec 1

On Thursday for the Buccaneers, Cameron Brate (illness), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Vita Vea (foot), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) were non-participants in practice. Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion.

Read below for the full injury report for both teams:

Buccaneers

  • TE Cameron Brate (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • RB Leonard Fournette (hip) - Full Participation (Thurs.)
  • G Nick Leverett (shoulder) - Full Participation (Thurs.)
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • NT Vita Vea (foot) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

Saints

  • C/G Josh Andrews (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • S J.T. Gray (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • RB Mark Ingram (foot) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • DT Malcolm Roach (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • CB Bradley Roby (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • WR Rashid Shaheed (back) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • DT Kentavius Street (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • DE Payton Turner (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • LB Pete Werner (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
  • WR Kevin White (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
  • S P.J. Williams (knee) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)

