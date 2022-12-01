Buccaneers-Saints Injury Report Dec. 1: Edwards, Winfield, Vea Among Non-Participants 

On Thursday for the Buccaneers, Cameron Brate (illness), Mike Edwards (hamstring), Vita Vea (foot), Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) and Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) were non-participants in practice. Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring), Luke Goedeke (foot) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) practiced in a limited fashion.
Read below for the full injury report for both teams:
Buccaneers
- TE Cameron Brate (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- S Mike Edwards (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- WR Russell Gage Jr. (hamstring) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- G Luke Goedeke (foot) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- RB Leonard Fournette (hip) - Full Participation (Thurs.)
- G Nick Leverett (shoulder) - Full Participation (Thurs.)
- CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- NT Vita Vea (foot) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- S Antoine Winfield Jr. (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- T Tristan Wirfs (ankle/knee) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
Saints
- C/G Josh Andrews (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- S J.T. Gray (hamstring) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- RB Mark Ingram (foot) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- TE Juwan Johnson (ankle) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- WR Jarvis Landry (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- T Ryan Ramczyk (rest) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- DT Malcolm Roach (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- CB Bradley Roby (concussion) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- WR Rashid Shaheed (back) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- DT Kentavius Street (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- DE Payton Turner (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- LB Pete Werner (ankle) - Limited Participation (Thurs.)
- WR Kevin White (illness) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)
- S P.J. Williams (knee) - Did Not Participate (Thurs.)