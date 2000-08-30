Bucs Show Appreciation for MacDill

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped distribute 4,000 souvenir cups to the service men and women at MacDill Air Force Base on Wednesday





We were just wondering: Do Air Force jets have cupholders?

That's just a whimsical thought stirred up Wednesday morning when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got together with local service men and women at MacDill Air Force Base. The Buccaneers, who have always appreciated men and women in uniform, showed a small measure of that regard Wednesday with a donation that they hope the men and women of the Base will find very useful.

With members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders plus a delegation from the Glazer Family Foundation on hand, the Bucs provided MacDill Air Force Base with 4,000 hot/cold souvenir cups featuring the team's 2000 schedule.

The cups were first given out at the base's fitness center, from where they will distributed to various branches of the base. Dozens of service men and women were on hand to accept the donation and mingle with the Buccaneer personnel.