Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Show Appreciation for MacDill

The Buccaneers and Checkers Drive-In Restaurants combine to provide MacDill Air Force Base with 4,000 souvenir cups

Aug 30, 2000 at 10:29 AM
air-force.jpg

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers helped distribute 4,000 souvenir cups to the service men and women at MacDill Air Force Base on Wednesday

We were just wondering: Do Air Force jets have cupholders?

That's just a whimsical thought stirred up Wednesday morning when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got together with local service men and women at MacDill Air Force Base. The Buccaneers, who have always appreciated men and women in uniform, showed a small measure of that regard Wednesday with a donation that they hope the men and women of the Base will find very useful.

With members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Cheerleaders plus a delegation from the Glazer Family Foundation on hand, the Bucs provided MacDill Air Force Base with 4,000 hot/cold souvenir cups featuring the team's 2000 schedule.

The cups were first given out at the base's fitness center, from where they will distributed to various branches of the base. Dozens of service men and women were on hand to accept the donation and mingle with the Buccaneer personnel.

"This is a small token of appreciation to recognize the efforts of these courageous men and women," said Buccaneers Executive Vice President Bryan Glazer. "MacDill Air Force Base has supported our organization over the years and is an integral part of our community."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Wild Card Week Depth Chart: Three-Sided Safety Plan

With Antoine Winfield Jr. taking all 52 snaps in Carolina at one safety spot, the Bucs split the other safety job between Ryan Neal, Zyon McCollum and Kaevon Merriweather
news

Antoine Winfield Jr. Changes Game with Hustle Play | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Panthers

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s incredible goal-line forced fumble against D.J. Chark on Sunday required him to run the fastest and the furthest of any player on the field and resulted in a big swing in win probability
news

Deadrin Senat Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024
news

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings 2023-2024 Playoffs

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank heading into the playoffs across Power Rankings?
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs' Release Wild Card Week Depth Chart: Three-Sided Safety Plan

With Antoine Winfield Jr. taking all 52 snaps in Carolina at one safety spot, the Bucs split the other safety job between Ryan Neal, Zyon McCollum and Kaevon Merriweather

Antoine Winfield Jr. Changes Game with Hustle Play | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Panthers

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.'s incredible goal-line forced fumble against D.J. Chark on Sunday required him to run the fastest and the furthest of any player on the field and resulted in a big swing in win probability

Deadrin Senat Returns to Bucs' Practice Squad | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in January 2024

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings 2023-2024 Playoffs

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank heading into the playoffs across Power Rankings?

Todd Bowles on Division Win vs. Panthers, Preparing for Matchup vs. Eagles | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips is joined by Head Coach Todd Bowles & Radio Play-By-Play Announcer Gene Deckerhoff on the weekly radio show.

Rondé Barber Breaks Down How the Bucs Captured the Title in Carolina | Film Session

Legendary Buccaneers DB Rondé Barber breaks down the Bucs' best plays from their NFC South Clinching Win against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

The Moment the Bucs Won the NFC South: 'Welcome to the Playoffs' | Highlight

Watch as the Buccaneers react to putting the game ice in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers to secure their third-straight NFC South Championship.

Bucs-Eagles Playoff Game Set for Monday Night

Tampa Bay and Philadelphia will cap off Super Wild Card Weekend on Monday, January 15 at Raymond James Stadium, with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET

Todd Bowles: Bucs Were Still Growing in Week Three Eagles Game

Tampa Bay's Wild Card round contest against Philadelphia on Monday Night will be a rematch of a lopsided Eagles win in Week Three, but Todd Bowles doesn't think that has much bearing on the upcoming playoff battle

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Panthers | Week 18 

Top observations from the Buccaneers 9-0 victory over the Panthers en route to their third-straight division title 

Antoine Winfield Jr. Ranked #1 DB by 'Good Morning Football'

NFL Network's Jason McCourty ranks safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #1 defensive back from the 2023 season.

Todd Bowles Looks Ahead to Wild Card Round vs. Eagles | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' clinched the NFC South against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. HC Bowles discussed the team's win in Carolina, what led to their success this season and the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round.

Bucs Defying Expectations, Writing Their Own Narrative | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet break down the latest Bucs news on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Outlast Panthers to Capture NFC South Crown

With their first shutout in 13 years, the Buccaneers clinched their third straight NFC South title, as Chase McLaughlin's three field goals produced a 9-0 win over the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium

Baker Mayfield Reacts to Being Crowned NFC South Champions | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 9-0 victory against the Carolina Panthers in Week 18. QB Mayfield discussed the team's 'tough battle' to secure the NFC South against the Panthers, the mentality of the locker room and what this win meant to him.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech After Securing NFC South Championship vs. Panthers | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' division-clinching victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 18.

Breaking Down the NFC South Clinching Game vs. the Panthers | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers have won the NFC South on the final Sunday of the season with a 9-0 win over the Panthers. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from the sideline in Charlotte. Plus, get all the highlights from Gene Deckerhoff and Dave Moore on Bucs radio and hear T.J.'s post game interviews with Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Antoine Winfield and coach Todd Bowles. It's onto the playoffs and another date with Eagles and hear all about it on "Nothing But Bucs!"

Chase McLaughlin Caps Best Kicker Season in Bucs History

Data Crunch: Chase McLaughlin accounted for all of Tampa Bay's points in their division-clinching win on Sunday, in the process posting the best field goal percentage and long-range mastery in franchise annals

Antoine Winfield Jr. or Chase McLaughlin? | Week 18 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs' division-clinching win at Carolina…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Wild Card Round Game Preview

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming NFL Wild Card Playoff matchup between the Bucs and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Advertising