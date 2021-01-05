Bucs Add RB C.J. Prosise to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Seattle running back C.J. Prosise to their practice squad, just as they were beginning their week of practice leading up to Saturday's Wild Card game in Washington.

The Buccaneers have not had a running back on the practice squad since promoting Kenjon Barner to the active roster on December 7, and Barner has since been placed on injured reserve. In order to make room for Prosise on that 16-man unit, the Buccaneers released cornerback Mazzi Wilkins.

Prosise (6-1, 225) was most recently with the Houston Texans for most of the 2020 regular season, splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster. Between game day practice squad elevations and his stints on the 53-man roster, Prosise played in 10 games this season, logging 10 carries for 19 yards adding five receptions for 18 yards and a touchdown. He was waived by Houston on September 29.