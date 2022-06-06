Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Second-Rounder Luke Goedeke Inks Rookie Deal

The Buccaneers have signed guard Luke Goedeke, a second-round pick in the 2022 draft, to his first NFL contract and now have only three remaining unsigned rookies

Jun 06, 2022 at 01:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

luke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start their three-day mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday but they got a little off-field work done a day before hitting the grass. On Monday, the Buccaneers signed guard Luke Goedeke, the second of their two second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, to his first NFL contract.

Like all players drafted after the first round, Goedeke inked a four-year pact, making him the fifth of the Buccaneers' eight 2022 selections to get under contract. The team had previously signed third-round running back Rachaad White, fifth-round cornerback Zyon McCollum, sixth-round tight end Ko Kieft and seventh-round outside linebacker Andre Anthony. Still yet to reach agreement are second-round defensive lineman Logan Hall, fourth-round tight end Cade Otton and fifth-round punter Jake Camarda.

Tampa Bay selected Goedeke with the 57th overall pick in the draft after sending a sixth-round pick to Buffalo to move up three spots in the second round. The 6-5, 312 Goedeke, who began his career at Central Michigan as a tight end, primarily played right tackle for the Chippewas but will work at guard for the Buccaneers. He will compete with Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey for the starting left guard spot following the surprise retirement of Ali Marpet.

Goedeke was a first-team All-MAC selection in 2021. He missed the 2020 season due to injury but started all 24 games he played for Central Michigan in 2019 and 2021. He also played one season as a tight end at Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 2017, recording 12 receptions for 132 yards.

Related Content

news

Bucs Sign Akiem Hicks to Fortify Defensive Front

The Buccaneers addressed a key depth concern on Tuesday, signing former Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks to join a rotation up front that includes Vita Vea, Will Gholston and rookie Logan Hall

news

Three Tryout Players Earn Contracts with Buccaneers

Coastal Carolina WR Kameron Brown, James Madison defensive lineman Mike Greene and Yale tight end JJ Howland all turned weekend tryouts during rookie mini-camp into spots on the Bucs' 90-man offseason roster

news

Bucs Add 13 More Rookies from Undrafted Ranks

Tampa Bay filled out its offseason roster by signing 13 players who went undrafted last week, including a trio of prolific receivers led by Western Kentucky's Jerreth Sterns, the nation's leading pass-catcher in 2021

news

Bucs Sign Half of 2022 Draft Class

RB Rachaad White, CB Zyon McCollum, TE Ko Kieft and OLB Andre Anthony all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday, the first day the team's 2022 draft picks officially reported to team headquarters

news

Bucs Pick Up Fifth-Year Option on Devin White's Contract

The Buccaneers have unsurprisingly exercised the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick Devin White, who earned a Pro Bowl invitation last year and was a second-team AP All-Pro in 2020

news

Bucs Add Former USF DL Deadrin Senat

After four seasons in Atlanta, former Bulls standout Deadrin Senat is returning to his home state, signing with the Buccaneers on Friday and adding depth to the team's defensive front

news

Bucs Re-Sign Patrick O'Connor

The Buccaneers have retained their most active special teams player, signing fourth-year DL Patrick O'Connor to a new contract on Wednesday

news

Giovani Bernard Re-Signs with Bucs

RB Giovani Bernard, who has been one of the NFL's most productive pass-catching backs over the last decade, is returning for a second season with the Buccaneers

news

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

news

Bucs Re-Sign Blaine Gabbert

Blaine Gabbert, who spent the past two seasons as Tom Brady's primary backup, has once again re-signed with the Buccaneers, who now have all four of their 2021 quarterbacks under contract

news

Bucs Sign Fred Johnson, Bolster OL Depth

The Buccaneers continued to rebuild their offensive line depth on Monday, signing former Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson, who made starts at both tackle spots for Cincinnati over the past two years

Advertising