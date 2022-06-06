Second-Rounder Luke Goedeke Inks Rookie Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will start their three-day mandatory mini-camp on Tuesday but they got a little off-field work done a day before hitting the grass. On Monday, the Buccaneers signed guard Luke Goedeke, the second of their two second-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, to his first NFL contract.

Like all players drafted after the first round, Goedeke inked a four-year pact, making him the fifth of the Buccaneers' eight 2022 selections to get under contract. The team had previously signed third-round running back Rachaad White, fifth-round cornerback Zyon McCollum, sixth-round tight end Ko Kieft and seventh-round outside linebacker Andre Anthony. Still yet to reach agreement are second-round defensive lineman Logan Hall, fourth-round tight end Cade Otton and fifth-round punter Jake Camarda.

Tampa Bay selected Goedeke with the 57th overall pick in the draft after sending a sixth-round pick to Buffalo to move up three spots in the second round. The 6-5, 312 Goedeke, who began his career at Central Michigan as a tight end, primarily played right tackle for the Chippewas but will work at guard for the Buccaneers. He will compete with Aaron Stinnie, Nick Leverett and Robert Hainsey for the starting left guard spot following the surprise retirement of Ali Marpet.