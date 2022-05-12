Bucs Sign Half of 2022 Draft Class

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2022 rookies reported to the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time on Thursday, and the team didn't waste any time getting some signatures. Half of the Buccaneers' eight-man 2022 draft class – third-round running back Rachaad White, fifth-round cornerback Zyon McCollum, sixth-round tight end Ko Kieft and seventh-round outside linebacker Andre Anthony – all signed their initial NFL contracts shortly after arriving at team headquarters.

As has been standard since the CBA that was ratified in 2011, all players drafted after the first round get four-year contracts. The Buccaneers still need to get deals done with second-round defensive lineman Logan Hall, second-round guard Luke Goedeke, fourth-round tight end Cade Otton and fourth-round punter Jake Camarda.

All eight of the Bucs' 2022 draftees will be able to participate in the team's rookie mini-camp this weekend, regardless of contract status. Before they are officially signed, rookie draft picks can take part in team activities under a "rookie participation agreement" that guarantees their contract even if they are injured.

White racked up 1,420 yards from scrimmage in just 15 games at Arizona State, averaging 6.3 yards per carry and 10.6 yards per reception. He is a talented pass-catcher who hauled in 51 passes for 607 yards as a Sun Devil and could factor immediately into the Buccaneers' offense as a threat in the passing attack.

The Buccaneers traded a fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft to Jacksonville in order to acquire the fifth-round selection they used on McCollum, the speedy cornerback out of Sam Houston State. The 6-2 McCollum has excellent size and length and ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine. That combination of size and speed could help him make an immediate impact on special teams as he develops towards become a starting cornerback in the NFL.

Kieft, the Bucs' second recent selection out of Central Michigan after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, is known best for his rugged and willing blocking style. He caught just 12 passes over five seasons for the Chippewas but was a key component in a prolific offense that racked up 4,681 yards last fall. If Kieft secures a roster spot he could help the Buccaneers with his blocking in two-tight end packages.