Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs sign RB Ware, claim 4 others off waivers

Buccaneers Moves

Sep 01, 2012 at 02:05 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed former New York Giants reserve running back D.J. Ware and released cornerback Brandon McDonald.

The moves were announced Saturday, when the Bucs also claimed defensive tackle Corvey Irvin, guard Julian Vandervelde and center/guard Cody Wallace off waivers. To make room on the roster, which had been at 52 players, defensive lineman Wallace Gilberry and guard Bradley Sowell were waived.

Ware spent the past five seasons with the Giants, rushing for 324 yards and one touchdown.

Irvin appeared in four games with Jacksonville in 2011. He was a third-round draft pick of Carolina in 2009 and spent two seasons with the Panthers.

