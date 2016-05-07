Bucs Sign Sixth-Round Pick Danny Vitale

On Saturday, the Buccaneers signed yet another member of their 2016 draft class. The team announced that it had signed sixth-round Danny Vitale on Saturday afternoon. On Friday, first-round draft pick Vernon Hargreaves signed his contract, leaving second-round picks Noah Spence and Roberto Aguayo the Bucs' only unsigned draft picks.
Vitale is listed as a tight end on the Buccaneers' roster but is expected to play a hybrid type of role in Tampa Bay. In college at Northwestern, he played a position called "superback", which combined elements of tight end, fullback and halfback.
In four years at Northwestern, Vitale caught 135 passes for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged more than 10 yards per catch.