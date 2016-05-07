Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign Sixth-Round Pick Danny Vitale

The Buccaneers signed yet another draft pick on Saturday afternoon.

May 07, 2016 at 06:07 AM
helmet-article-6
Buccaneers.com
56-vitale.jpg

On Saturday, the Buccaneers signed yet another member of their 2016 draft class. The team announced that it had signed sixth-round Danny Vitale on Saturday afternoon. On Friday, first-round draft pick Vernon Hargreaves signed his contract, leaving second-round picks Noah Spence and Roberto Aguayo the Bucs' only unsigned draft picks.

Vitale is listed as a tight end on the Buccaneers' roster but is expected to play a hybrid type of role in Tampa Bay. In college at Northwestern, he played a position called "superback", which combined elements of tight end, fullback and halfback.

In four years at Northwestern, Vitale caught 135 passes for 1,427 yards and 11 touchdowns. He averaged more than 10 yards per catch.


This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs Interview Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for Same Post

Alex Van Pelt, who helped Cleveland make the playoffs in 2023 despite starting five different quarterbacks, is one of the first candidates to emerge in the Bucs' efforts to replace former Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales
news

Antwaan Randle El Joins List of Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Interviews

Antwaan Randle El, a former Bucs assistant and currently the Lions' receivers coach, conducted a virtual interview on Friday for Tampa Bay's open offensive coordinator position
news

Most Pleasant Surprise of 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Between the end of January and the start of the new league year in March, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith will debate a series of topics, beginning with a pair of pleasant surprises in 2023
news

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

Latest Headlines

Bucs Interview Former Browns OC Alex Van Pelt for Same Post

Alex Van Pelt, who helped Cleveland make the playoffs in 2023 despite starting five different quarterbacks, is one of the first candidates to emerge in the Bucs' efforts to replace former Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales

Antwaan Randle El Joins List of Bucs' Offensive Coordinator Interviews

Antwaan Randle El, a former Bucs assistant and currently the Lions' receivers coach, conducted a virtual interview on Friday for Tampa Bay's open offensive coordinator position

Most Pleasant Surprise of 2023 Season | Point-Counterpoint

Between the end of January and the start of the new league year in March, Brianna Dix and Scott Smith will debate a series of topics, beginning with a pair of pleasant surprises in 2023

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 2.0 

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying

2024 State of the Bucs: Tight Ends 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with tight ends

Photos: Best of the Buccaneers' Offense

Take a look at some of the best photos of the Buccaneers' offense from the 2023 season.

Top Rachaad White Moments of 2023

Watch the top Rachaad White moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for AP Comeback Player of the Year, Top 2023 Plays | Brianna's Blitz 

A look at Baker Mayfield's sensational 2023 campaign for the Buccaneers and some of his most memorable plays down the stretch

Top Antoine Winfield Jr. Moments of 2023

Watch the top Antoine Winfield Jr. moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Photos from the 2024 Gasparilla Parade

View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 Gasparilla Parade.

Top Mike Evans Moments of 2023

Watch the top Mike Evans moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

Top Baker Mayfield Moments of 2023

Watch the top Baker Mayfield moments of the 2023 NFL Season.

PFWA Names Baker Mayfield as Most Improved Player of 2023 

The Pro Football Writers of America named Buccaneers' quarterback Baker Mayfield as the 2023 Most Improved Player of the Year

2024 State of the Bucs: Running Backs 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, continuing with running backs

Thank You, Krewe

Following a special 2023 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers send a special thank you to fans.

Top 10 Bucs Plays of the 2023 Season

Watch the 10 best highlight plays made by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2023 NFL season.

Baker Mayfield Named Finalist for Associated Press Comeback Player of The Year Award

Panthers Hire Dave Canales as Head Coach 

The Carolina Panthers have hired Bucs' OC Dave Canales as Head Coach

2024 State of the Bucs: Quarterbacks 

Taking a position-by-position breakdown as the Buccaneers head into the 2024 season, starting with quarterbacks

2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

With the offseason in full swing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, mock draft season officially begins for football fanatics. Will the Bucs likely go offense or defense in April's draft? Here is what analysts are saying
Advertising