Bucs Sign Two More Rookie FAs for O-Line

After nabbing 14 undrafted free agents in the first post-draft flurry, the Buccaneers added a pair of tackles from the MAC on Tuesday in Northern Illinois' Trevor Olson and Central Michigan's Rocky Weaver

May 01, 2012 at 11:45 AM
Olson05_01_12_1_t.jpg


The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to build their offseason roster – and their offensive line depth – on Tuesday, signing two more undrafted free agents.

The Bucs inked Northern Illinois tackle Trevor Olson and Central Michigan tackle Rocky Weaver on Tuesday, bringing to 16 the number of rookies the team has added since the end of the 2012 NFL Draft on Saturday evening.  Tampa Bay initially announced 16 undrafted free agent signings on Monday, including Iowa State cornerback Leonard Johnson and Rutgers tackle Desmond Wynn.

Both top performers from the MAC, Olson and Weaver will join their fellow rookie free agents and the Buccaneers' seven draft picks this weekend for a three-day rookie mini-camp at One Buccaneer Place.  The remainder of the camp roster will be filled out by players participating on tryout contracts.

The 6-6, 298-pound Olson started all 14 games for the Huskies in 2011, continuing a string of 54 consecutive starts that covered his entire collegiate career.  Olson, who played in more games than any other player in school history, helped NIU post a 22-6 combined mark over the past two seasons.

A consensus first-team All-MAC selection in each of his last two seasons, Olson was named to the preseason watch lists for both the Outland Trophy and the Rotary Lombardi Award last year.  He helped the Huskies' offense pile up 476 yards of offense per game in 2011, the 11th-highest total in the nation.  Olson is a native of Richfield, Minnesota.

Weaver (6-6, 300) played in 43 games and made 35 starts over four seasons at Central Michigan, lining up at left tackle, right tackle, right guard and even tight end as a freshman in 2008.  Before moving to the offensive line, he caught eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown from the tight end spot.

In 2011, Weaver appeared in eight games, starting seven of them at right guard and one at right tackle.  He helped the Chippewas rack up more than 560 yards of offense on two separate occasions (vs. Northern Illinois and at Ball State) while allowing only 17 sacks in 12 games.  As a junior, he split the season between left and right tackle.  Weaver hails from Battle Creek, Michigan.

