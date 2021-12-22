Bucs Add Le'Veon Bell to Depleted Backfield

11 / 26

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell (26) runs during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Bell had an MRI on one of his knees, and the Jets are awaiting the results to see if the star running back will need to miss any time. Coach Adam Gase says Monday, he's unsure when Bell was injured during New York's 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. Gase learned of it Monday morning when Bell had to miss team meetings to undergo the tests.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)