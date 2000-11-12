Bucs Stage Military Appreciation Day

High-ranking military personnel joined both teams on the field for the coin toss





Before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers honored Veterans Day by holding Military Appreciation Day at Raymond James Stadium.

Several activities were staged to honor the various branches of the military, including a C-17 airdrop of USSOCOM paratroopers into the stadium, followed by multiple military aircraft flyovers prior to kickoff. Accompanying the Packers' and Bucs' captains onto the field for the coin toss were General Franks (Commander in Chief, USCENTCOM), General Holland (Commander in Chief, USSOCOM) and Brigadier General Diehl (Commander, 6 ARW).

Throughout the game, Military Appreciation Day continued with manned static displays of small military vehicles near the entrances to the stadium, as well as inside the stadium on the South concourse. There were also military recruiter booths (Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine) set up in various locations around the four main concourses.