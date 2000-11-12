 Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Stage Military Appreciation Day

Multiple flyovers and an airdrop highlight Tampa Bay's salute to the military

Nov 11, 2000 at 07:00 PM
pregame11_12_1.jpg

High-ranking military personnel joined both teams on the field for the coin toss

Before Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers honored Veterans Day by holding Military Appreciation Day at Raymond James Stadium.

Several activities were staged to honor the various branches of the military, including a C-17 airdrop of USSOCOM paratroopers into the stadium, followed by multiple military aircraft flyovers prior to kickoff. Accompanying the Packers' and Bucs' captains onto the field for the coin toss were General Franks (Commander in Chief, USCENTCOM), General Holland (Commander in Chief, USSOCOM) and Brigadier General Diehl (Commander, 6 ARW).

Throughout the game, Military Appreciation Day continued with manned static displays of small military vehicles near the entrances to the stadium, as well as inside the stadium on the South concourse. There were also military recruiter booths (Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine) set up in various locations around the four main concourses.

Five paratroopers descended onto the field from the C-17 airdrop, staggering their landings and alighting directly on the Bucs' logo. Trailing behind the last airman, to the delight of the home crowd, was the Buccaneers' flag.

