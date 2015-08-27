Bucs Still Feeling Out Corner Depth

"I think it's still up in the air to a degree," said Defensive Coordinator Leslie Frazier about the arrangement of the depth chart. "We had two preseason games. I think this third game hopefully will help to find a little bit. Unfortunately losing Leonard means that Sterling has to play more at the nickel. He was a guy we were kind of pegging for a guy to compete for that third or fourth spot. Now that means Mike Jenkins has to stay healthy for us and keep improving. We have some other young guys that we are working with. We want to see Brandon Dixon continue to improve as well. It's still in flux in a lot of ways. There is nothing definitive when it comes to our third or fourth corner at this point."