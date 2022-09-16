Success on the Ground, Keys Against the Saints & More | Brianna's Blitz 

Paving the Way

This past Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers imposed their will on the ground. Running back Leonard Fournette recorded 21 carries for 127 yards. He eclipsed the 100-yard rushing marker for the fourth time since joining Tampa Bay and Fournette's 127 yards are the most he has compiled in a regular season game with the Bucs. During the second half, Tampa Bay shifted to a run-heavy approach to offset the Cowboys' pass rush after Micah Parsons had several splash plays to the left side of the formation. The Bucs began loading up with receiver stalk blocks, backside blocks by tight ends and pulls by offensive linemen to create lanes. Fournette took advantage. With an open crease, No. 7 quickly hit the holes and accelerated post-cut. With balance through tackles and instantaneous second-gear explosion, Fournette averaged 6.0 yards-per-carry. He is built like a linebacker with the speed of a receiver, which punished defenders at AT&T Stadium. On the club's blocking up front, Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich said, "I think we did a good by everyone, not just Ko [Kieft]. I think we did a good job of getting a hat on a hat, getting movement at the line of scrimmage. When you do those things, you tend to run the ball well."