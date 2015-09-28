Bucs Support Brindza After Tough Outing

"Kyle is our kicker," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "He, like a lot of us, had a disappointing day today, that hasn't been the case and you're going to have off days. This was an off day. When a player has an off day, we need to rally around them in many other ways, and that's what we weren't able to do today."

Brindza did connect on his first attempt of the game, converting the second-longest field goal in Buccaneer history from 58 yards out. His kick was the fourth-longest by a rookie kicker since 1970. Not only that, but he became the first Buccaneer kicker to convert kicks of 55 yards or longer in back-to-back games; he hit three of four attempts in Week 2 with a long of 55.

Following the game, his quarterback offered a few words of encouragement.

Jameis Winston said, "This is going to make you great," according to Brindza. "All the greats in this league whether it be quarterbacks, kicker, anything. They've all gone through something like this so, for me to just go back and get ready to go to work."