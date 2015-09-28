Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Support Brindza After Tough Outing

Jameis Winston told his kicker, "This is going to make you great."

Sep 28, 2015 at 04:17 AM

Sunday's game against the Texans didn't go the way that Kyle Brindza had hoped. The rookie kicker missed three field goals on four attempts and also failed to convert an extra point in the Bucs' 19-9 loss in Houston.

"It's tough," Brindza said, "but for me it's one of the toughest jobs in the business. Mentally, I just have to do my job."

Brindza beat out veteran Connor Barth and last year's starter, Patrick Murray, to earn the starting kicking job at the end of training camp. Despite his struggles on Sunday night, his coach and teammates voiced their support for him.

"Kyle is our kicker," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "He, like a lot of us, had a disappointing day today, that hasn't been the case and you're going to have off days. This was an off day. When a player has an off day, we need to rally around them in many other ways, and that's what we weren't able to do today."

Brindza did connect on his first attempt of the game, converting the second-longest field goal in Buccaneer history from 58 yards out. His kick was the fourth-longest by a rookie kicker since 1970. Not only that, but he became the first Buccaneer kicker to convert kicks of 55 yards or longer in back-to-back games; he hit three of four attempts in Week 2 with a long of 55.

Following the game, his quarterback offered a few words of encouragement.

Jameis Winston said, "This is going to make you great," according to Brindza. "All the greats in this league whether it be quarterbacks, kicker, anything. They've all gone through something like this so, for me to just go back and get ready to go to work."

Brindza's next attempt will come at home when the Bucs host the Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. After that, Tampa Bay will play the Jaguars at home before breaking for the bye week.

