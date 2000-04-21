Bucs Tackle the Heat

QB Shaun King chats with position coach Clyde Christensen Friday at One Buc Place





Yes, it's a little warm here in Tampa. But Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy has a message for all his newcomers -- don't think it's hot. If you do, you might be in for a rude awakening come July.

"Unfortunately, they haven't seen the real heat of Florida yet," Dungy said after Friday's first practice session. "Some of the guys have a false sense of security. But that's part of it, getting them to train a little bit in this heat.

"Their hustle and the attitude is very good."

Under sunny skies, the Bucs hit the field for the second day of this three-day mini-camp. After conducting position drills, the focus shifted to Les Steckel's new offense, which again looked solid against one of the league's top defenses.

"We have a lot in the offense and we're trying to get it all in and get it installed," Dungy said. "Then, as you start preparing for different teams, you've got a lot of weapons in your arsenal. There's a lot of movement in this offense. We're trying to create matchups and I think it's going to be very good for us.

"We hope to, because of our running game, get a lot of people defending inside and get some space on the outside where our receivers and tight ends can work. I think we'll have all those elements in place and then it's a matter of executing."

But only so much can get done in a three-day April session. Tampa Bay's primary objective is to get its new players acclimated to the organization.