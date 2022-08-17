Joint Practice Takeaways: Day 1

Carl Nassib Reunites with Bucs Teammates

Carl Nassib re-signed with Tampa Bay, after previously starting 17 games for the club and producing 12.5 sacks during the 2018-19 seasons. The Buccaneers were thin at outside linebacker after Cam Gill suffered a foot injury during Saturday's preseason opener and Tampa Bay solidified the unit with the addition of Nassib. He spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, accumulating 4.0 sacks, 49 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss and 13 quarterback hits. Nassib now returns to the location of the most productive stretch of his career. In 2018 after working himself into Tampa Bay's edge rush rotation, Nassib posted a career-high 6.5 sacks, along with 12 quarterback hits. Gill's injury has recently been diagnosed as a Lisfranc injury, with an unknown return date. In the meantime, the Bucs have a loaded rotation featuring Shaquil Barrett, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Nassib, Antony Nelson and several rookies. "I watched him during individuals – he looked good there – but we've got to see him in the heat and go a number of plays and get his fundamentals back down because he missed a lot of time," Todd Bowles stated on Nassib's incorporation. "We have a good relationship with him and thought he could still play. We thought he would be great because he brings a lot of versatility to what we do, and he knows the system. So, knowing the system, having the ability to still play, and having camaraderie with the guys was important for us." Nassib will don a No. 93 Bucs' jersey.