Bucs to Host Young Professionals Event

On Wednesday, August 24th, the Buccaneers will host their inaugural Bucs Connection event for young professionals at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The event will be held in the east club from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. For season pass members, the admission fee is $10. For those who are not season pass members, it will be $20 to attend.

General Manager Jason Licht, along with a handful of Buccaneers legends, will be in attendance to chat with fans about the upcoming season and provide them with tips on how to train like a professional athlete.

Fans will also be able to fine-tune their fantasy football lineup, create their own draft day memory and get a first-hand look at the cutting-edge virtual reality technology Jameis Winston uses to prepare for upcoming opponents. There will be complimentary beer samples at the event as well.