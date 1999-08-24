Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs to Practice in Orlando

Aug 24, 1999 at 08:00 PM

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Orlando's Edgewater High School for an intrasquad scrimmage tomorrow. The scrimmage is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m. The Bucs will also be introduced to the fans at an informal pep rally/ autograph session prior to practice.

In addition, there will be a Gatorade Junior Training Camp session for area youth from 4-8 p.m. The Bucs will distribute giveaway items and the Edgewater facilities will feature concessions and Bucs merchandise.

"It will be a lot of fun for us and for our fans in Orlando," Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy said. "It'll be nice to play under the lights and get a chance to play in front of our fans in the Orlando area."

BUCCANEER INJURY UPDATE

Cornerback Floyd Young (right hamstring strain), S Eric Vance (left hamstring strain), WR Karl Williams (right thumb sprain) and DT Tyoka Jackson (left turf toe) all returned to practice today.

Guard Frank Middleton, the only Buccaneer to miss today's practice, was sidelined for the third consecutive day with a neck strain.

