Bucs to Practice in Orlando

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers return to Orlando's Edgewater High School for an intrasquad scrimmage tomorrow. The scrimmage is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m. The Bucs will also be introduced to the fans at an informal pep rally/ autograph session prior to practice.

In addition, there will be a Gatorade Junior Training Camp session for area youth from 4-8 p.m. The Bucs will distribute giveaway items and the Edgewater facilities will feature concessions and Bucs merchandise.

"It will be a lot of fun for us and for our fans in Orlando," Buccaneers Head Coach Tony Dungy said. "It'll be nice to play under the lights and get a chance to play in front of our fans in the Orlando area."

BUCCANEER INJURY UPDATE

Cornerback Floyd Young (right hamstring strain), S Eric Vance (left hamstring strain), WR Karl Williams (right thumb sprain) and DT Tyoka Jackson (left turf toe) all returned to practice today.