Bucs Training Camp Preview: Cornerbacks

There are some positions where there are clear-cut starters heading into training camp. For example, we know that Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson will be the starters at wide receiver and we know that Doug Martin will be the starter at running back. The situation at cornerback is a little different. After signing as a free agent this spring, Grimes has worked with the first-team all spring and is expected to continue doing so after earning trips to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. Who starts alongside him will be determined during camp. Verner worked with the ones all spring and appears to be revitalized after being reunited with Brent Maxie, his former coach in Tennessee. The last season the two worked together, Verner earned a trip to the Pro Bowl. It is worth noting that these projections do not reflect the opinions' of the front office.