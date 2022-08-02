Training Camp Takeaways: Day 6

Antoine Winfield Jr. Embraces Versatility

From the podium on Tuesday, Bowles emphasized takeaways and the importance of players not only being in prime position but retaining the catch. Last season, the Bucs' backfield got their hands on several balls but did not always come away with the catch. In 2022, men in the last line of defense have taken that to heart. Following practice and media availability, Antoine Winfield Jr. extensively worked in the scorching heat by himself on the Jugs machine. He empathized tracking and ball skills to elevate his craft. With an emphasis on the mental aspect of the game, Winfield Jr. is aiming for ascension entering Year 3. Throughout training camp, Winfield has played a variety of roles on the back end, including nickel corner. "Definitely look forward to playing in the slot, that comes with my versatility," Winfield said. "I have to be great in the slot to play in this league, so I am just working and crafting every day." He has played closer to the line of scrimmage, covering receivers underneath and has been featured in Bowles' creative blitz packages. Winfield has also played free safety over the top and can set the edge against the run. Being able to move Winfield around can keep offenses off-balance, using variations of man and zone. With the addition of Logan Ryan and Keanu Neal, the Bucs have the freedom to be more creative in coverages with each of their respective skillsets.