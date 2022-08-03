Training Camp Takeaways: Day 7

Rachaad White Put Up Stellar Performance

Known as one of the most agile backs in the Pac-12, rookie Rachaad White has lived up the hype in camp. From bubble screens to bouncing runs outside to feature shiftiness in space along the perimeter, White has made an impact in the Bucs' offense. He has been patient in setting up blockers before bursting through the hole to get north. The biggest learning curve for White is in pass blocking, adding to his arsenal and repertoire as a "complete back." White has experience in multiple blocking schemes and as he continues to optimize growth during camp, he has the potential to develop into a feature role. No. 29 will be one to watch during the preseason as the lights turn on in a live game-setting replication.