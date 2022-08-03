Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Training Camp Takeaways: Day 7

Top highlights during Day Seven of Buccaneers’ 2022 training camp as players hit the turf for the first practice in the indoor facility

Aug 03, 2022 at 05:05 PM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways Day 7 Indoor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a change of scenery on Wednesday, practicing in the indoor facility in "spider" pads as an unprecedented heat index continues to rise in Florida. A handful of veterans received an allotted rest day of recuperation. Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, Julio Jones and Lavonte David were among those that did not practice. There were many things to glean from practice as a myriad of players registered splash plays on turf throughout the morning. Here is a look at the top takeaways from Wednesday's practice.

Deven Thompkins Wowed

Undrafted rookie Devin Thompkins drew eyes during minicamp in June and compiled a strong outing on Wednesday. On a jet sweep during practice, Thompkins showcased his shiftiness after a jump-cut. He gained yards after the catch, making two defenders miss in the open field. Despite his 5-foot-8, 155-pound frame, Thompkins embraces his frame and explodes off the ball. With a relentless competitive attitude, Thompkins caught the attention of Head Coach Todd Bowles last month. Many receivers are battling for the remaining roster spots, including Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Jaelon Darden, Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman. With dependable ball skills and rare speed, he presents an upside in the slot.

Rachaad White Put Up Stellar Performance

Known as one of the most agile backs in the Pac-12, rookie Rachaad White has lived up the hype in camp. From bubble screens to bouncing runs outside to feature shiftiness in space along the perimeter, White has made an impact in the Bucs' offense. He has been patient in setting up blockers before bursting through the hole to get north. The biggest learning curve for White is in pass blocking, adding to his arsenal and repertoire as a "complete back." White has experience in multiple blocking schemes and as he continues to optimize growth during camp, he has the potential to develop into a feature role. No. 29 will be one to watch during the preseason as the lights turn on in a live game-setting replication.

Cade Otton Impresses in the Trenches

Cade Otton, the Bucs' fourth-round pick out of Washington returned to practice last week after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in November. As he vies for playing time alongside veteran Cameron Brate and Kyle Rudolph, Otton has already made a positive impression.

"Cade [Otton] is a guy that got hurt at the end of last year, missed all of the spring – didn't really know what to expect from him," Brate said. "He's super smart, already a really good blocker. Like technically you can tell that he's been coached really well. You know, he's a guy who's going to be able to help us out a lot."

Todd Bowles referenced Otton's high football IQ and cerebral approach to the game. As he continues to get stronger, working with the Bucs' strength coaches, Otton will be in prime position to help contribute on the field. Otton has been stout in the trenches throughout camp lined up as an in-line blocker, picking up blitzers. With sound technique and bend, Otton has maintained his blocks in the run game and in pass sets. He could elevate two tight ends sets come fall with his blocking proficiency and ability to split-out wide in passing situations. As he continues to develop in understanding leverage versus man coverage, his stock will rise.

